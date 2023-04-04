Ava Max On Tour (Finally) Global Headline Tour Announced

(Atlantic) Ava Max has announced the US dates of her global headline tour, "Ava Max On Tour (Finally)." The US leg gets underway May 31st in Detroit, MI and includes stops at New York's Irving Plaza and Los Angeles' The Fonda Theatre before wrapping up on July 1st in Milwaukee, WI. Tickets for the US dates go on sale this Friday, April 7th at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

Ava - who recently celebrated the release of Diamonds & Dancefloors with a sold-out headline event at Los Angeles, CA's famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery - is currently set to embark on her biggest world tour to date, with a sold out EU/UK run including stops in the UK, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Portugal, Germany, Spain, and Finland. North American dates include a top-billed performance at Pittsburgh, PA's Pride on the Shore (June 3) as well as a headline concert at Milwaukee, WI's BMO Pavilion (July 1).

Diamonds & Dancefloors, the eagerly awaited follow-up to Ava's RIAA Platinum-certified 2020 debut album Heaven & Hell, includes such passionately self-assured singles as "One of Us," "Cold As Ice," "Dancing's Done," "Weapons," "Maybe You're The Problem," and "Million Dollar Baby," the latter of which now boasts almost 145M global streams after garnering 10M streams and 8M music video views in just two weeks after its release. Hailed by PAPER as "a euphoric euro dance number," "Million Dollar Baby" is joined by an official music video, directed by Andrew Donoho (Khalid, Janelle Monae, Paul McCartney), currently boasting over 30M views HERE. Most recently, Ava shared the official visualizer for "Ghost," the latest single from her acclaimed sophomore album.

AVA MAX - US TOUR

MAY

31 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall

JUNE

1 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *Pittsburgh Pride

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

6 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

8 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

9 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

11 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

12 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

15 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

16 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

19 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

22 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

24 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

25 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

28 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

30 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

JULY

1 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion (Summerfest)

