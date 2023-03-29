Avery Anna To Make Morning TV Debut On TODAY Show

(Warner Music Nashville) Avery Anna will make back-to-back television debuts next week! The fast-rising country artist is set to attend her first-ever awards show, the 2023 CMT Music Awards, on Sunday, April 2 as both a performer and a nominee ("Breakthrough Female Video of the Year"). Then, on Tuesday, April 4, she will share her to-be-released new song "Self Love" on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna at 10:00 a.m. ET. Check your local listings.
Equal parts candid and contemplative, "Self Love" will be available to stream and purchase following Avery's TODAY performance on April 4. Fans clamored for its release after she teased it on TikTok before even stepping into the recording studio. She says of the song, which she penned alongside David Fanning, Andrew Goldestein, Ava Suppelsa and Zarni De Vette: "To me, 'Self Love' is about the struggle of giving so much love to everyone in your life but yourself, and what the journey of learning to love yourself is really like. Thanks to Hoda and Jenna for supporting the song right from the start - I can't wait to share it in such a special way!"
"Self Love" is the first new music since the release of her debut EP, Mood Swings, in October. Mood Swings serves as an introduction to Avery, who is known already for marrying her introspective pen with piano-driven country melodies and a youthful energy. The seven-track project features her Gold-certified, breakout hit "Narcissist". "Narcissist" has accumulated upwards of 130 million global streams; in addition to reaching No. 1 on SiriusXM The Highway's Hot 30 Countdown, the viral smash is in rotation among today's biggest pop songs on SiriusXM Hits 1.
Avery has spent 2023 on the road, recently wrapping a run with Chase Matthew and Kidd G. She will join Chase Rice on his Way Down Yonder Tour this spring, including a date at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium (4/11). She will also stop in Indio, Ca. on April 29 for her first performance at Stagecoach Festival.
