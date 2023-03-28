BlueBucksClan Announce No Rules Tour

(Capitol) Los Angeles rap duo BlueBucksClan announce their summer North American headline "No Rules Tour." The duo of Jeeezy Obama and DJ will bring their signature braggadocios sports reference filled bars on the road kicking off down south in Dallas and then hitting cities including Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York at its icon SOB's venue, Chicago, and more.
This follows their monumental hometown performance at Rolling Loud L.A. debut and their sold-out show at L.A.'s NOVO. Tickets for all tour dates go on sale this Friday, March 31st. In addition, Spotify/local presales will begin on Wednesday, March 29th.
Aside from their live show activity, last week the duo infused their sly west coast spin remixing Drake's "Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin" record detailing their wild and lavish lifestyles. Watch the Connor Rathbone (Lil Baby) directed music video below and see the dates.
BlueBucksClan - 2023 North American Headline Tour Dates
5/8 Dallas, TX Club Dada
5/9 Houston, TX White Oak
5/11 Atlanta, GA Vinyl
5/14 Washington, DC Union Stage
5/15 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry
5/17 New York, NY Sob's
5/18 Toronto, ON Adelaide Hall
5/21 Detroit, MI Shelter
5/22 Chicago, IL Subterranean
5/24 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall
5/26 Denver, CO Cervantes Other Side
5/18 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell
5/30 Eugene, OR Wow Hall
5/31 Portland, OR Star Theater
6/1 Seattle, WA Neumos
6/3 Sacramento, CA Harlow's
6/4 San Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom
6/5 Pomona, CA Glass House
6/6 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory Santa Ana
6/7 San Diego, CA Soma
6/9 Tempe, AZ Aura
