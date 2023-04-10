boygenius Tops Billboard Chart with 'the record'

(The Oriel Company) boygenius' critically acclaimed full length LP, the record, has landed at #4 on the Billboard 200, #1 on Billboard's Vinyl Album Chart, and received the #2 spot on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, Billboard's Alternative Album chart, and Billboard's digital album chart.

The album debuted at #1 in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands, marking the group's first number one in those territories along with a #2 debut in New Zealand and #3 in Australia. Released March 31st on Interscope, the record is now the highest charting album for all members of boygenius.

boygenius announced their long awaited debut album, the record, in January and made global headlines with their Nirvana-nodding cover of February's Rolling Stone magazine. boygenius will perform at this year's Coachella Music Festival on Saturday, April 15th and Saturday, April 22nd in addition to headlining the inaugural Re:Set Concert Series with stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and more.

The band also recently announced an additional summer North American tour with support from Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene, Bartees Strange, Claud and Illuminati Hotties, as well as premiered their Kristen Stewart directed short film on March 30. Watch it below:

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

April 12 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater *SOLD OUT*

April 15 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival

April 22 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival

June 2 - San Diego, CA - Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium !

June 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Brookside at the Rosebowl !

June 4 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater at Stanford !

June 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre * *SOLD OUT*

June 8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

June 9 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds !

June 10 - New Orleans, LA - City Park !

June 11 - Atlanta, GA - Central Park !

June 13 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena * *SOLD OUT*

June 14 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

June 16 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion !

June 17 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium ! *SOLD OUT*

June 18 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs !

June 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE + *SOLD OUT*

June 21 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^+ *SOLD OUT*

June 23 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! Festival !

June 24 - Chicago, IL - Riis Park !

June 25 - Nashville, TN - Centennial Park !

July 28 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater % =

July 29 - George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheater % =

July 30 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater % =

August 1 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater =

August 2 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =

August 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square =

August 5 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre = *SOLD OUT*

! Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange

* Support from Bartees Strange

^ Support from Broken Social Scene

% Support from Carly Rae Jepsen

+ Support from Claud

= Support from Illuminati Hotties

EUROPEAN DATES

August 11 - Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

August 12 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West

August 13 - Copenhagen, DK - KB Hallen &

August 15 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall &

August 16 - Cologne, DE - Palladium &

August 18 - Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop Festival

August 19 - Biddinghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival

August 20 - London, UK - Gunnersbury Park & ~

August 22 - Halifax, UK - Piece Hall ~ *SOLD OUT*

August 23 - Halifax, UK - Piece Hall ~

August 24 - Kingston Upon Thames, UK - Banquet Records Outstore at PRYZM Kingston *SOLD OUT*

August 25 - Saint-Cloud, FR - Rock en Seine

August 27 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Connect Festival

August 28 - Dublin, IE - Royal Hospital Kilmainham &

& Support from MUNA

~ Support from Ethel Cain

