BoyWithUke Announces Lucid Dreams Tour

(Republic Records) Following the release of his latest album Lucid Dreams and recent face reveal, Platinum-Certified singer, songwriter, and producer BoyWithUke announces his 2024 Lucid Dreams Tour. Kicking off in Berlin on February 13th, the tour will see BoyWithUke perform in major cities across Europe, UK, US, and Canada through the spring-see the full list of tour dates below.

Tickets will go on-sale via artist presale tomorrow, October 24th at 10AM local time, via Spotify presale on Wednesday, October 25th at 10AM local time, and via general on-sale on Friday, October 27th at 10AM local time at https://www.boywithukemusic.com.

Last week, BoyWithUke gave his first performance without his mask for Genius Open Mic-watch his performance of "Before I Die" HERE. This followed the recent release of the music video for the track, as well as the music video for "King of Nothing," where fans saw Charley's true identity for the first time in a music video.

BoyWithUke celebrated the release of Lucid Dreams by making his late night television debut with a show-stopping performance of "Migraine" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!-watch HERE.

Lucid Dreams unfolds with the scope of an epic and the intimacy of a diary. Stitching together alternative, pop, and electronic elements, it traces BoyWithUke's journey thus far, holding nothing back in terms of intention, emotionality, and truth. Paving the way for its arrival, "Migraine" initially pulled listeners into the embrace of Lucid Dreams. It arrived on the heels of BoyWithUke's most honest and vulnerable song to date titled "Trauma"-listen HERE and watch the music video HERE. Beyond over 10 million Spotify streams and 5 million YouTube views on the music video, he returned to Genius to discuss the tune in-depth. BoyWithUke explained the inspiration and meaning behind the track in his most personal interview to date-watch HERE.

Lucid Dreams encapsulates in BoyWithUke's words: "my desires, my fears, my past, and my dreams." He continues, "Like The Odyssey, Lucid Dreams is the culmination of my personal journey so far. Each song is like a different step on the path. I'm facing past traumas, making the music I want to make, and figuring out who I am. The album is BoyWithUke blossoming, spreading his wings, and finding himself." In creating the album, he wrote, recorded, and produced a majority of the new songs without any collaborators in just a three-week period.

"Lucid Dreams Tour" 2024 Dates:

February 13 Berlin, Germany

February 14 Cologne, Germany

February 16 Utrecht, Netherlands

February 17 Paris, France

February 19 Manchester, UK

February 20 London, UK

April 5 Anaheim, CA

April 6 San Diego, CA

April 9 Sacramanto, CA

April 11 Portland, OR

April 12 Seattle, WA

April 13 Vancouver, BC

April 16 Boulder, CO

April 18 Kansas City, MO

April 19 Omaha, NE

April 20 St. Louis, MO

April 22 Indianapolis, IN

April 25 Royal Oak, MI

April 26 Cleveland, OH

April 27 Pittsburgh, PA

April 30 Montreal, QC

May 1 Boston, MA

May 3 New York, NY

May 4 Baltimore, MD

May 8 Charlotte, NC

May 10 Atlanta, GA

May 11 Nashville, TN

May 14 Austin, TX

