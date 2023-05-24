Chase Mitchell Features Family in Reminiscent New Video

(AristoPR) Country music artist Chase Mitchell has just unveiled the official music video for his latest single, "Strawberry Daiquiris." The track is the second release from Mitchell's upcoming debut album, Chase Your Purpose, and showcases his signature sound and heartfelt lyrics.

In the video, Mitchell is joined by his wife and two daughters, who have been featured in all of his music videos to date. Mitchell spoke about the sentiment behind the video, "It's always been a dream of mine to involve my family as much as I can in my music, especially my music video. My wife has always played the part of my love interest, and I plan on always keeping it that way. With 'Strawberry Daiquiris,' I was able to include not just my wife but my whole family! My two daughters, Brookline and Lyric, were totally up for the challenge and nailed it!"

The Gulf Shores/Orange Beach/Destin area holds a special place in Mitchell's heart, and it was the perfect setting for the video. The track, which pays tribute to the magic of falling in love, was filmed across three states, including Tennessee, Florida, and Alabama. Co-directed and co-produced by Mitchell, the music video was filmed by longtime friend Mark Moczarski (aka Mark Lumins) and edited by Sean O'Halloran.

Mitchell collaborated with three-time ACM Musician of The Year, Danny Rader, to produce this summer tune, capturing the essence of being in love for the first time. The song comes on the heels of Mitchell's previous release "Back Road." Both tracks are to be featured on Mitchell's forthcoming debut album, Chase Your Purpose.

Mitchell took a leap of faith and decided to devote his time to collaborating in Nashville, writing and recording with some of Nashville's top musicians & writers (Joe West, Mark Hill, Nir Z, Danny Rader). Mitchell has been writing and playing music all his life, opening for some of the biggest names in music, including Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean, OutKast, and Destiny's Child, and even signed his first record deal at just nine years old.

