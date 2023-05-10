Chenayder Shares 'Strawberry Perfume'

(Orienteer) 16-year-old Haitian-American songwriter and producer Chenayder shares "Strawberry Perfume," the second offering from her forthcoming debut EP Blue Oblivion due May 26th via Alamo Records. Opening with a soft piano, "Strawberry Perfume" jets into a breakbeat that hovers below Chenayder's bouncing, melodic vocals.

Chenayder is an instinctual and self-taught songwriter. Hailing from Orlando, the young artist began her musical journey during lockdown after her mother gifted her a new laptop. From there, she began to make her own beats and sample others she found on YouTube to create songs that grew out of an existing interest in poetry which has been a passion of hers since the third grade. When she was in 8th grade, Chenayder shared her first song "Bethany," which received praise from her TikTok followers who encouraged her to continue making music.

In 2022, Chenayder released her breakout song "Fall" produced by StainedTapes. The song came to her while sitting in the kitchen after school one day when her mother was cooking. Suddenly, the lyrics "if I fall, you will fall too" popped into her mind, and Chenayder immediately went to her room to write down the lyrics and find a beat to match what was playing in her head. The record, which only took a few hours for her to make, now has over 500,000 plays on SoundCloud, exploded on TikTok, and has over 6 million streams on Spotify.

Now signed with Alamo Records, Chenayder gears up to release her debut EP, Blue Oblivion, which will feature six new songs, including "Off The Wall" and "Strawberry Perfume" to usher in an exciting new chapter for the promising young artist. Stream the song below:

