Chessa Rich Faces Down Sleep Disorder on Debut Album 'Deeper Sleeper'

Album art

(Missing Piece) North Carolina-based singer/songwriter Chessa Rich releases her debut album Deeper Sleeper via Sleepy Cat Records. The LP chronicles Rich's experience dealing with an undiagnosed disorder with each track reflecting a different aspect of her difficult relationship with sleeping and dreaming.

Rich will celebrate the release with performances at The Flat Iron in Greensboro on April 27 and at the Cat's Cradle Back Room in Carrboro on April 29. She will also support The Connells on select dates this summer.

Following a 2018 EP produced by Nick Sanborn of Sylvan Esso, Rich recorded Deeper Sleeper at New York's Milan Hill Studios with Alex Bingham (Hiss Golden Messenger), Joseph Terrell Mipso), Saman Khoujinian, Jay Hammond and Shane Leonard, who also produced and mixed.

Across the LP's textured sonic landscapes, Rich finds herself in various states of consciousness. Sleeping but unable to wake up, awake but wanting to be asleep, dreaming but not aware of the pieces that form the whole. Through the creation of her debut album, Rich was finally able to gain perspective and reconnect with those closest to her. In the making of Deeper Sleeper, Rich has finally been able to wake up, reinvigorated. Stream it here.

Deeper Sleeper Tracklist

1. Paper Heart

2. Julia

3. Wanderer

4. Sleeping is Easier

5. River

6. Dirty Wine Glass

7. Red Sky

8. Vacation (Lonely)

9. Mary

Tour Dates

April 27 - Greensboro, NC @ The Flat Iron

April 29 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room

June 9 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn*

June 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

* - with The Connells

Related Stories

More Chessa Rich News