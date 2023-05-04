Chloe Moriondo Delivers 'Split Decision'

(Elektra) Indie-pop starlet Chloe Moriondo has returned today with the Split Decision double single. Arriving in tandem with the two-year anniversary of her critically acclaimed album Blood Bunny, the project features genre-swapped versions of Blood Bunny breakout hit "I Want To Be With You" and standout track "Celebrity" from Moriondo's 2022 album, SUCKERPUNCH.
The project showcases Moriondo's penchant for songcraft and establishes her as an artist unbridled by the boundaries of genre. "Celebrity (Blood Bunny Version)" reworks the glitchy, gritty track as a rock-inspired anthem, while "I Want To Be With You (SUCKERPUNCH Version)" flips the original guitar-driven single into an explosive, electronic bop.
"Celebrity (Blood Bunny Version)" is accompanied by a visualizer encapsulating Chloe's musical journey and personal growth, showcasing career highlights and sharing behind-the-scenes footage from photo and video shoots, tour performances, and more. Split Decision is available now via Public Consumption/Fueled By Ramen.
Moriondo expanded on the project, "I love both of these songs dearly and created each at such different points in my life-they mean a lot to me and I hope you love this cute little crossover that I had such a fun nostalgic time making ♡"
