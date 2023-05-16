Christine Radlmann's Southpaw 'Unhitched' With New Single and Deko Deal

(Glass Onyon) Josie Music Awards Female Country Vocalist of the Year Christine Radlmann and Her Band Southpaw Sign On With Deko Entertainment and Release Unhitched

Out of New Jersey comes Southpaw with a savory mix of country music simmered in rock, pop, and R&B influences. Southpaw is fronted by 2022 Josie Music Awards Female Country Vocalist of the Year, Christine Radlmann, and multi-instrumentalists Sean Garnhart and Colin McConnell. It serves up hooky lyrics, soul-power vocals, and infectious melodies supported by undeniable grooves and meticulous instrumental arrangements.

Since the independent digital release of Unhitched, Southpaw has been played on more than 400 radio stations worldwide. It was named a top-ten national finalist in the 2021 Jack Daniels Battle of the Bar Bands with its cheeky honky-tonk number "Ain't As Easy As You Drink I Am." Unhitched has 12 more tracks including the CD-only extended version of "Up in Smoke" and the featured stand out track and video for "Within You."

Southpaw is set to release Unhitched for the first time on CD through its new partnership with Deko Entertainment. "We're really excited about joining the incredible roster of musicians at Deko Entertainment," says Southpaw lead singer, Christine Radlmann. "And after two years of streaming-only, we can't wait for fans to have access to the CD version of our debut album, Unhitched." Southpaw is also wrapping up its next release tentatively scheduled to drop later this year and will embark on a set of shows in 2023. Deko President, Bruce Pucciarello, comments, "The best country songs make you listen. Then after you listen, you think and you feel. Southpaw's music will keep you busy doing all this and more. My favorite country band...ever."

Tour Dates:

May 21: Greta's Run 5K, Roosevelt Intermediate School, Westfield, NJ

June 10: Food Truck Fest, Veteran's Memorial Park, Cliffwood Beach, NJ

July 9: RiverFest, Shawnee Golf Resort, Shawnee on Delaware, PA

August 6: NJ State Fair, Sussex County Fairgrounds, Augusta, NJ

September 23: Hamilton Park Conservancy BBQ Festival, Jersey City, NJ

September 30: Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

