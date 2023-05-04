Cisco Swank and Yoshi T Deliver 'No Funny' Video

Cover art

(Biz 3) Cisco Swank releases a new single and video, "No Funny" featuring rapper-producer Yoshi T. Effortlessly smooth and ultra-rich in instrumentation, "No Funny" overflows with hopeful introspection. A breathtaking display of soulful vulnerability with a combination of jazz, hip-hop, indie, gospel, and soul influences, the track boasts glistening piano sequences, rich percussion, and wavy guitar treatments. The accompanying music video filmed by Patrick Linehan and Jabari Brxwne, and self-directed by Cisco, brings the chemistry between Yoshi T and Cisco to life, capturing the duo all over New York City on super 8 film footage.

"No Funny" follows "All The Same", which served as the debut single from Cisco's upcoming album More Better. Set to release on May 31 via THANKS Recordings, the upcoming project is a musically textured and sprawling record that represents the culmination of what he's learned over years of formal training as a jazz musician and from sonic experiments like last year's acclaimed Some Things Take Time with Chicago producer Luke Titus. A foundation of Cisco's sound, the heavenly collaborative project's eleven tracks weave together caffeinated, off-kilter beats, angelic chord progressions, dusty bebop motifs, and a palette of sonic flourishes, complete with features Saba, Femdot, Braxton Cook, and Malaya, and additional production and vocals from Phoelix.

Gathering inspiration from a plethora of contemporary spaces and weaving intricate webs of jazz, hip-hop and R&B, Cisco's talent is rooted in his uncanny ability to play just about any instrument. Called a "rising multi-hyphenate" in New York City by Okayplayer, Cisco has earned early press praise from Lyrical Lemonade, NPR, The NYTimes, i-D, Chicago Reader, and Pigeons and Planes who recently named one of April's "Best New Artists" calling his artistic sensibilities "similar to contemporary legends like Thundercat, Steve Lacy, Pharrell, and Tyler, The Creator-able to both challenge and satisfy listeners.". In an effort to render his name indelible in not only jazz communities but any and all fan bases he touches, Swank's much anticipated debut is one to watch-what's to come from the auspicious multi-instrumentalist can't be understated.

MORE BETTER TRACKLIST

1) Intro

2) Until ft. Malaya & Morgan Guerin

3) If You're Out There

4) Home

5) no funny feat. Yoshi T.

6) All The Same

7) Reprise ft. Luke Titus

8) You feat. Ambrose Akinmusire

9) Changes ft. Laura Elliott

10) What Came From Above

11) Over Now

12) Still Trying

