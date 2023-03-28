Connie Constance Recruits Jason Williamson For 'Kamikaze' Reworking

Single art

(PIAS) Connie Constance is releasing a reworking of her feminist anthem "Kamikaze" featuring chart-topping, Sleaford Mods frontman Jason Williamson. The original was written after Connie's performance supporting Hak Baker, straight from stage Connie and producers Karma Kid and Adam Kaye (Bondax) went to a studio in Old Street, determined to capture the energy of the gig. The producers barely had a bass line going and Connie was shouting "TICK YES TICK NO there's no in between, they want me to look PRETTY and they want me to look CLEAN" and her feminist anthem was born. Discussing the track further Connie offers: "It's about the western beauty standard women are expected to uphold especially those in the media eye. And also the idea that we're all meant to have it together all the time. It's talking about Amy Winehouse and more recently Caroline Flack and how they were treated by the media instead of cared for in a time of need."

This maximalist, post-ironic reworking hammers home the song's core message and, with both artists turning in a fired-up delivery, listeners are left craving more from this brilliantly chaotic musical marriage.

Jason on the track: "I love Connie's energy and message in this track. Although the initial concept was for me to come in as an additional voice from her perspective, i felt it was disingenuous to present myself as someone with first-hand experience of the patriarchy, so I came at it from the other angle: the male counter, the gatekeeper. The tunes banging, I love it."

Miss Power came out in 2022 and enjoyed huge success at BBC Radio 1 with 3 singles named Hottest Record In The World, three singles playlisted and the title track voted one of the Hottest Records Of The Year. Connie has constantly proved herself to be a musical polymath, playing a plethora of festivals and a sold out UK tour with Yard Act, as well as collaborating with Swedish House Mafia on the chart-topping single 'Heaven Takes You Home' which has over a billion streams. Connie also directed the video for 'Heaven Takes You Home' which is currently sitting at 13million views and recently hosted an evening of film and music in collaboration with Everyman Cinemas discussing her directorial work. Alongside working on new music Connie is running Black Punk Party, a London-based punk club night and has also embarked on a series of Spotify collaborations which saw her hailed as the face of Spotify's Rock Frequency campaign as well as being featured on billboards in Toronto and New York. Stay tuned for more 2023 news.

Connie Constance remains laser focussed on putting out music that fits how she sees the world rather than how the world sees her, assured that black women in alternative music needn't be thought of as a risky niche.

Related Stories

More Connie Constance News