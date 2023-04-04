Counting Crows' Adam Duritz Takes Over Apple Music's Pure Throwback Radio

Adam Duritz Tells Apple Music About "Mr. Jones"... "Mr. Jones," which is a song about, on the one hand, dreaming. If it was just a song about dreaming about being a rockstar to meet girls, I don't think it would be that good a song. But I think the thing that makes it really work, is it's both a song about dreaming about that, which is a totally valid dream. And also a song about how it's not going to work out that way. You're supposed to realize that the guy, when he is saying, when everybody loves me, I'll never be lonely. He's got it wrong. Nothing in life turns out like that, and this won't either.

Adam Duritz Talks To Apple Music About The Beastie Boys... I was obsessed with the Beastie Boys. I went to all the concerts. I always got down in the front, in the mosh pit. But I had to cover up my head with like a knit cap so no one could know it was me. I remember being in the front of one in Hollywood and I got knocked over and my hat popped off. Adam Horovitz saw me right there in the front row and was like, "Oh my God, what are you doing [here]?"

Adam Duritz Talks To Apple Music About "A Long December"...I was getting ready to go to bed, and instead I got up and went to my piano and I wrote A Long December in the next couple hours... I went to the studio that afternoon... I played the songs for the band before dinner, and we recorded it after dinner in about six takes. It's a completely live recording... We finished up work that night and I drove to The Viper Room and had everybody come outside and played it for them after they closed played the song for them in my car... At that point, it was probably about 2:30 or three in the morning, so the whole song was written and recorded in under 24 hours.

Adam Duritz Talks To Apple Music About Cracker...At Irving Plaza one night, opening for them, they pushed us back out on stage for an encore as an opening band, which never happens. And that was the night that Marcy Klein from Saturday Night Live was there and saw us play and booked us to play Saturday Night Live when our record wasn't even in the top 200. I credit a lot of it with those guys, that experience of being pushed back on stage for an encore as an opening band.

