Country For A Cause Add More Stars To Show's Lineup

(2911) Mark Wills, Michelle Wright, Jamie O'Neal, Heath Wright of Ricochet, Moe Bandy, John Conlee, Wade Hayes, Terry McBride, Brandon Davis, Elizabeth Cook, Jake Hoot, Leon Everette, Makenzie Phipps, Tim Atwood, Paulette Carlson (Highway 101), and special guest, Jeanne Pruett will join hosts, T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang along with Devon O'Day for Country For A Cause at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley, Wednesday, June 7 at 7 PM benefitting Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. The show is sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms. Tickets are on sale now and are $45 for general admission. Purchase here.
"To say that Kelly and I are honored to once again host Country For A Cause is an understatement," shares Sheppard. "It truly amazes us that this year's group of legendary artists is the most diversified that we have ever had the pleasure of hosting. This is going to be an incredible show."
"Excitement is building as Country for a Cause, an annual event benefitting Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital, is gearing up for its annual event. Thousands of dollars have been raised by our annual event up to this date and we are so excited to raise even more this year," confides Country For A Cause President, Sherri Forrest. "We have several surprises already planned and you will not want to miss them! VIP tables sold out quickly and we are down to a handful of tickets left! Over the years, this event has become known as the unofficial kick-off to the CMA Fan Fest since we hold it on Wednesday night before all of the festivities kick into action. When attendees purchase tickets to Country For A Cause, they are supporting children! Year after year, we continue to receive praise and acclamations on what a great show this is and we are most grateful. If past events are any indication, we expect another sold-out event this year."
"Country for a Cause is one of my favorite annual events," said Meredith "Mamie" Shepherd, Senior Program Manager for Seacrest Studios at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. "We are so fortunate to have T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang as wonderful hosts and supporters of our patients and families. Huge thanks to the entire team that puts on such a wonderful night of music to make a difference for the children who rely on us for care."
