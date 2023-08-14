DABOYWAY Announces U.S. Dates For Ways World Tour

Tour poster

(SRO) DABOYWAY-the Thai-American hip-hop pioneer, co-founder of the chart-topping #1 group Thaitanium and actor-has announced a run of headlining shows across the U.S. later this month as part of his "Ways World Tour."

The tour will take place from August 16, launching in Fort Lauderdale, FL, until August 27 ending in New York City surrounding his upcoming Dembow-oriented single "Pogo"-a collaborative release with Dominican Republic artist Mark B.

"Pogo" was produced by Latin Grammy Award-winners Ricky Luna, Max Gallo, Alcover and JB1 and is scheduled for digital release on Friday, August 25 along with a new music video filmed in both Santo Domingo, DR and Bangok, TH. Stay tuned for more details.

"Pogo" follows the success of DABOYWAY's recent single "Cake Diet"-the first new music since his 2020 self-titled debut solo album. Produced by Luna and Gallo, "Cake Diet" was released via Def Jam Thailand last October.

DABOYWAY is currently working on a new solo album that blends hip-hop and international club music. He unveiled the first taste of it with his April-released single "BAKA" (feat. Japanese EDM YouTube phenomenon Repezen Foxx, once again produced by Luna). Watch the music video below. Stay tuned for more new music and news on his upcoming release in the coming weeks.

DABOYWAY TOUR DATES

8/16 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Kubo Asian Fusion & Bar

8/17 Maplewood, MN - Unison

8/23 Los Angeles, CA - The Mayan

8/24 Mclean, VA - Tysons TSR

8/27 New York, NY - The Cutting Room

