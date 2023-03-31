Darius Rucker Shares New Song 'Fires Don't Start Themselves'

(EBM) Darius Rucker returns to Country radio with a new preview of his forthcoming album, Carolyn's Boy, as "Fires Don't Start Themselves" debuts across all platforms today, March 31.
Written by Dan Isbell, Ben Hayslip and Jacob Rice, the sensual song showcases Rucker's smooth baritone celebrated by Billboard as "one of the most distinctive voices of the modern country era" and by The New Yorker as "extraordinary: rich, round, and full of nuance."
"When I first heard 'Fires Don't Start Themselves,' the hook immediately got me," reflects Rucker. "The beginning of the chorus, 'Let's drink what's left of this...' is classic '90s Country. I love it!"
The new release precedes a special performance from Rucker on the CMT Music Awards, where he will join forces with The Black Crowes for a duet of "She Talks to Angels." Tune in to CBS or Paramount+ this Sunday, April 2 at 8:00 - 11:00 p.m. ET/PT to see the collaboration.
"I've been a fan of The Black Crowes for decades, and I'm grateful that we've also become good friends over the years. The first time I heard 'She Talks to Angels;' I remember being so moved by the lyrics that I went around Columbia, South Carolina asking every single bar to play it. I went home that night and put on Bonnie Raitt's Home Plate, and decided I was going to try to write 'She Talks to Angels' for her. 'Let Her Cry' was what poured out of me. These guys have been so impactful on my career and I can't wait to share the CMT stage with them."
Rucker will also kick off his Starting Fires Tour on June 15, visiting 21 cities across the U.S. and Canada throughout the summer. Joining the three-time GRAMMY winner as direct support across most dates is popular Americana band Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, with rising star Drew Green as direct support on select dates.
* denotes Drew Green as direct support (all other dates are Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors)
June 15 Roanoke, Va. || Elmwood Park Amphitheatre*
June 22 Washington, D.C. || The Anthem
June 24 Canandaigua, N.Y. || Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 13 Dubuque, Iowa || Q Casino - Back Waters Stage*
July 20 Jacksonville, Fla. || Daily's Place
July 21 Wilmington, N.C. || Live Oak Bank Pavilion
July 22 Alpharetta, Ga. || Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 3 Niagara Falls, Ontario || Fallsview Casino
Aug. 4 Bridgeport, Conn. || Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre
Aug. 5 Farmingville, N.Y. || Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill
Aug. 10 Sterling Heights, Mich. || Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 Milwaukee, Wis. || BMO Pavilion
Aug. 12 Maryland Heights, Mo. || Saint Louis Music Park
Aug. 18 Irvine, Calif. || FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena
Aug. 23 Los Angeles, Calif. || The Greek Theatre
Aug. 25 San Diego, Calif. || Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Aug. 26 Highland, Calif. || Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Sept. 8 Durant, Okla. || Choctaw Casino & Resort - Grand Theater
Sept. 9 Durant, Okla. || Choctaw Casino & Resort - Grand Theater
Oct. 14 Nashville, Tenn. || Ascend Amphitheater
