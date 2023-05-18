.

Darius Rucker's Riverfront Revival Music Festival Announces Daily Lineup & Single-Day Tickets

05-18-2023

Darius Rucker Event poster
Event poster

(EBM) Back for its second year after a massive inaugural success, Riverfront Revival curated by Darius Rucker and produced by the seasoned team at SRE Entertainment has announced the daily schedule along with single-day tickets, available now via RiverfrontRevival.com..

The festival, set to take place Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 at North Charleston's beautiful Riverfront Park, will showcase the best of country and rock music along with the finest in food, arts and culture the Lowcountry has to offer. Music will play across two stages from 1-11 p.m. on Saturday and 1-10 p.m. on Sunday. Gates will open at 12 p.m. each day.

Three-time GRAMMY Award-winner Rucker will headline on Saturday along with Band of Horses, Niko Moon, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Wilderado, Elvie Shane, Cha Wa, Carter Faith, Randall Fowler and Haley Mae Campbell.

Sunday festival-goers will hear music from fellow headliners Turnpike Troubadours, as well as recent winner of four Academy of Country Music Awards (including Album of the Year and Female Artist of the Year) Lainey Wilson. Greensky Bluegrass, Drivin N Cryin, Megan Moroney, Yesterday's Wine, Wayne Graham, Emily Curtis and Grayson Little will also grace the stage on Sunday.

In addition to limited remaining two-day weekend passes, single-day general admissions tickets are now on sale at RiverfrontRevival.com for $105 plus fees, or starting at only $25 with a layaway plan. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will benefit the Pediatric Cancer Program at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. A passionate benefactor of the Charleston community, Rucker has raised millions of dollars throughout his career for the hospital where his late mother was a nurse. MUSC's board-certified pediatric oncology and hematology specialists are leading the innovation and care provided to pediatric cancer and blood disorder patients in the Southeast and are achieving among the nation's best outcomes.

