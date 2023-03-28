David Deacon Returns To Music With 'Arc Of Life'

(That Eric Alper) Guelph, ON-based blues artist David Deacon returns to music with philosophical, humbly accepting "Arc Of Life". It can be very difficult to live life on life's terms, and so Guelph, ON-based blues artist David Deacon gives us a dose of gentle reality on his humbly philosophical song "Arc of Life".

An introspective, wailing guitar ballad sung in Deacon's signature gravely tone, "Arc of Life" encourages the listener to examine the life they've lived without vanity, without artifice, and with a mature, and ultimately peaceful, acceptance.

It's the arc of life

A bright or darkened star

It's our mark on life

What's done is what we are

What's done is what we are

"I wrote 'Arc of Life' because I always wanted to have a non-secular song that spoke to a life in a larger sense," Deacon explains. "I wanted something that spoke about individuals and not to some mystic abstract. As well I wanted to make clear my view that I believe that what we do is what we are - not what we hoped or believed or just talked about."

"Arc of Life" is Deacon's first single from his forthcoming album Four, out this May, which is like a ride that starts out on a freeway, takes a long stretch down a winding road, makes a few off-road excursions, and ultimately has faith that just keeping on will get you somewhere interesting. It was written upon Deacon's return to the music scene after a long hiatus. After a decade of hard work in this intense industry, Deacon chose to leave music. Now, returning to the scene, he's excited to play and create with the new technology that redefines what it means to be a musician, and share his work with the world.

David Deacon can be described as Blues and Roots music attached to a 6'5 rangy-and-rugged guy. He has a voice that sounds like it could have an atomic decay number attached to it (and that's a damn good thing). His bluesy, old-school rock/ballad storytelling spends time digging into the psyche of someone who has travelled many roads, and the people he's met along the way. If you like Dire Straits or Tom Waits, maybe Leonard Cohen (if he rode motorcycles), Dylan for sure, perhaps Van Morrison, you will definitely love David Deacon.

