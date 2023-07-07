Diego Gonzalez Says 'Thank You For Everything' With New Single

Single art

(Island Records) 17-year-old singer-songwriter Diego Gonzalez releases his vibey new track "Thank You For Everything" today via Island Records. The deep-cut single is a tender token of appreciation for a significant other, showcasing Diego's passionate crooning and dreamy, lo-fi production.

"Thank You For Everything" follows April's smash "You & I" ft. international phenom Zack Tabudlo. Both tracks embody Diego's heartfelt core message: "When you listen to me, I hope you're reminded of what love looks like," he says.

"I want you to feel like love is supposed to be pure and strong. Love is also something you need to be careful with-because it can hurt too. That's what I'm singing about."

