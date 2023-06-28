Dollywood Trip Inspired Briston Maroney's New Single

(Atlantic) Acclaimed Nashville-based artist Briston Maroney has shared new track "Sunburn Fades", the second offering from his forthcoming album, Ultrapure, due out Friday, September 22 via Canvasback Music/Atlantic Records. The song arrives with an acoustic, live performance video.

Of today's incredibly personal release, written after a trip with friends to Tennessee's beloved Dollywood amusement park - Maroney shares: "Everyone was so happy; it was the perfect movie moment. I wish I could've stopped time because I knew that life was inevitably going to take us all in different directions - but the song isn't supposed to be sad. It's about how inevitable that change is. It's me reflecting on friendships and relationships changing.

I think it might be my favorite song on the album, because I've been trying to describe this feeling for a long time, and I feel like I finally did."

"Sunburn Fades" follows lead single "Body", which debuted last month via Apple Music's New Music Daily alongside an interview with Briston and Zane Lowe, was immediately praised by FLOOD as "invoking stadium-indie songwriters," and is currently impacting AAA Radio.

Produced by 2x GRAMMY-winner Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves) and engineered by Konrad Snyder (Noah Kahan, Rainbow Kitten Surprise), Ultrapure was crafted in Maroney's adopted hometown of Nashville, TN and showcases the artist playing every single instrument.

Of its genesis, Maroney shares: My favorite moments in the human experience are ones that you don't even realize have started,but feel so deeply when you realize they've ended. I refer to these as 'Ultrapure' moments. This album was my humble, unqualified, and earnest as hell attempt at sitting in those feelings until they had no choice but to burst out of my head. These songs are about a type of pain I hate and love, but mostly have a deep appreciation for.

This fall, Maroney will host his second annual 'Paradise Festival,' set to return to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville from October 12-14. Last year's sold-out inaugural edition was curated in its entirety by the artist himself, who closed out each night with high-energy and celebratory headline sets. Featuring a handpicked lineup of peers - including Samia, Hovvdy, and Skullcrusher joining this fall's iteration - and with a portion of proceeds supporting Nashville-based nonprofits, the annual event further cements Maroney's status as an artist who "has helped define a new generation of local music" (Nashville Scene).

