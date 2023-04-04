Don Toliver Announces Thee Love Sick Tour

(Atlantic) Following the release of his third studio album, Love Sick, hip-hop soul artist Don Toliver announces Thee Love Sick Tour 2023 featuring special guests Pi'erre Bourne and more.

Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city tour kicks off on Sunday, June 18 in Denver at Fillmore Auditorium, with stops across North America in Toronto, New York, Houston, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on Saturday, July 16 at The Masonic in San Francisco.

Love Sick includes singles, "Slow Motion (Feat. Wizkid)" and "4 Me (Feat. Kali Uchis)," as well as "Leave The Club (Feat. Lil Durk & GloRilla)," and stand out track "Private Landing (Feat. Future & Justin Beiber.) The album arrived alongside a self-written short film, Love Sick, presented by Rotation - the hip-hop and R&B brand from Amazon Music - streaming now exclusively on Prime Video (watch it here. - ad)

Love Sick was quickly upgraded into an expanded deluxe edition available now via Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records. The deluxe includes four additional tracks, including such brand new bangers as "Embarrassed (Feat. Travis Scott)," "Luckily I'm Having (Feat. Teezo Touchdown)," ,"No Pole," and "Geronimo," all available now for streaming and download.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Spotify and Live Nation presales beginning Wednesday, April 5 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, April 6 at 10 PM local time. The general on sale will begin Friday, April 7 at 10am local time at livenation.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, limited edition gift item, VIP laminate and lanyard, early entry into the venue. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

THEE LOVE SICK TOUR 2023 DATES

JUNE

18 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

20 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

22 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

23 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

26 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann

29 - New York, NY - Theater at The Garden

JULY

01 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

02 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

04 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

05 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

08 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

09 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

11 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

13 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

14 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

