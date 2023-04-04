(Atlantic) Following the release of his third studio album, Love Sick, hip-hop soul artist Don Toliver announces Thee Love Sick Tour 2023 featuring special guests Pi'erre Bourne and more.
Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city tour kicks off on Sunday, June 18 in Denver at Fillmore Auditorium, with stops across North America in Toronto, New York, Houston, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on Saturday, July 16 at The Masonic in San Francisco.
Love Sick includes singles, "Slow Motion (Feat. Wizkid)" and "4 Me (Feat. Kali Uchis)," as well as "Leave The Club (Feat. Lil Durk & GloRilla)," and stand out track "Private Landing (Feat. Future & Justin Beiber.) The album arrived alongside a self-written short film, Love Sick, presented by Rotation - the hip-hop and R&B brand from Amazon Music - streaming now exclusively on Prime Video (watch it here. - ad)
Love Sick was quickly upgraded into an expanded deluxe edition available now via Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records. The deluxe includes four additional tracks, including such brand new bangers as "Embarrassed (Feat. Travis Scott)," "Luckily I'm Having (Feat. Teezo Touchdown)," ,"No Pole," and "Geronimo," all available now for streaming and download.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Spotify and Live Nation presales beginning Wednesday, April 5 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, April 6 at 10 PM local time. The general on sale will begin Friday, April 7 at 10am local time at livenation.com.
VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, limited edition gift item, VIP laminate and lanyard, early entry into the venue. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
THEE LOVE SICK TOUR 2023 DATES
JUNE
18 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
20 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
22 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach
23 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
26 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann
29 - New York, NY - Theater at The Garden
JULY
01 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
02 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
04 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
05 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
08 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
09 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater
13 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
14 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
