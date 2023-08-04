DWLLRS Release New Single 'Ease'

(Island) DWLLRS release their introspective new single "Ease" today via Island Records. The punchy instrumentals juxtapose the poignant lyrics, creating a youthful depiction of the pressures of modern relationships and the anxiety that comes with them.
The pair made up of Bren Eissman and Joey Spurgeon elaborated saying, "You know that feeling you get when you feel so much emotion but you have no idea what to do with it? Like, 'will anyone even care to understand how you're feeling?' We wish we could take a step back and appreciate the process, but sometimes we're just stuck in our heads and get in our own way. We've realized this is a pretty common thing for people to go through. Thus, 'Ease' was born."
"Ease" opens with a sun-drenched sound that epitomizes the duo's ability to encompass key aspects of bright-eyed indie-pop. The driving beat pushes the infectious melody into a dreamy electronic chorus, combining elements of multiple genres to create a single that is as contemplative as it is fun.
The new track follows DWLLRS' recent release "Driving" from early 2023. They are currently wrapping up a European tour with Quinn XCII.
Van Halen Doesn't Exist Anymore Says Wolfgang- Chino Moreno's Crosses Announce New Album With Invisible Hand Video- more
Iron Maiden Star Suffered Stroke- Motley Crue Celebrating 'Shout At The Devil' With YEAR OF THE DEVIL Collection- more
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report
Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago
RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs
Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge
Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City
Van Halen Doesn't Exist Anymore Says Wolfgang
King Falcon Announce New Tour Dates
Chino Moreno's Crosses Announce New Album With Invisible Hand Video
Eva Under Fire Recruit Cory Marks For 'Unstoppable'
Jellyfish Co-Founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr. Announces 'Radio Daze & Glamping'
Kill The Lights Premiere 'Hear You Scream' Video
Glenn Hughes To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Deep Purple's 'Burn' Album On Upcoming Tour
New Model Army Share Video for Orchestral Version Of 'Innocence'