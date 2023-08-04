.

DWLLRS Release New Single 'Ease'

08-04-2023

(Island) DWLLRS release their introspective new single "Ease" today via Island Records. The punchy instrumentals juxtapose the poignant lyrics, creating a youthful depiction of the pressures of modern relationships and the anxiety that comes with them.

The pair made up of Bren Eissman and Joey Spurgeon elaborated saying, "You know that feeling you get when you feel so much emotion but you have no idea what to do with it? Like, 'will anyone even care to understand how you're feeling?' We wish we could take a step back and appreciate the process, but sometimes we're just stuck in our heads and get in our own way. We've realized this is a pretty common thing for people to go through. Thus, 'Ease' was born."

"Ease" opens with a sun-drenched sound that epitomizes the duo's ability to encompass key aspects of bright-eyed indie-pop. The driving beat pushes the infectious melody into a dreamy electronic chorus, combining elements of multiple genres to create a single that is as contemplative as it is fun.

The new track follows DWLLRS' recent release "Driving" from early 2023. They are currently wrapping up a European tour with Quinn XCII.

