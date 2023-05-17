DYLVN Sharing First Song From Tell Them Stories EP This Friday

(PR) San Clemente native, DYLVN is getting ready to release a 4 track EP on June 23rd, 2023 titled, Tell Them Stories, an ode to the people in his life that supported him and his music up to this point. It will be available via streaming services such as Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, and others.
The first single off the EP is the title track and will be released on Friday, May 26th, 2023. "This song is about living every moment to the fullest," said DYLVN. "Although there are some nights you might regret, they make for great stories and ways to grow throughout life."
DYLVN emphasizes "I wanted to stress the importance of telling people my story so that when I die, they tell other people for me... I can't go through a single day without telling someone what's on my mind, good or bad, as it relieves all my worries. Subliminally it shows who I am, and tells people not to take life so seriously, and be who YOU are, not someone else... let loose and make some damn stories!".
Tell Them Stories EP Track List:
1. "Brothers"
2. "Tell Them Stories"
3. "Happier"
4. "Tip Toes"
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event- Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic- more
Corey Taylor Goes 'Beyond' With New Video and Reveals Album Details- Guns N' Roses Lead Music Midtown Lineup- more
Chase Rice Launches 10-Part Online Documentary Series- Morgan Wade Announces New Album 'Psychopath'- more
Ed Sheeran On His Bond with Taylor Swift and Harry Styles- Post Malone Announces New Album And Tour- more
Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Live Nation Expand Concert Week To Include Festival Tickets
Eric Clapton Shares Classic 'Knockin' On Heavens Door' Performance
The Used 'Giving Up' With New Single
The Hold Steady Announce New Live Dates
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event
Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic
Tesla Detail 'Full Throttle' Live Album
Singled Out: Growers' 17 Cigarettes