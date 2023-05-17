DYLVN Sharing First Song From Tell Them Stories EP This Friday

(PR) San Clemente native, DYLVN is getting ready to release a 4 track EP on June 23rd, 2023 titled, Tell Them Stories, an ode to the people in his life that supported him and his music up to this point. It will be available via streaming services such as Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, and others.

The first single off the EP is the title track and will be released on Friday, May 26th, 2023. "This song is about living every moment to the fullest," said DYLVN. "Although there are some nights you might regret, they make for great stories and ways to grow throughout life."

DYLVN emphasizes "I wanted to stress the importance of telling people my story so that when I die, they tell other people for me... I can't go through a single day without telling someone what's on my mind, good or bad, as it relieves all my worries. Subliminally it shows who I am, and tells people not to take life so seriously, and be who YOU are, not someone else... let loose and make some damn stories!".

Tell Them Stories EP Track List:

1. "Brothers"

2. "Tell Them Stories"

3. "Happier"

4. "Tip Toes"

