Ebony Riley Premieres 'I Could Feel It' Video

(Interscope) Today, prized R&B rookie Ebony Riley (Riley Montana, Inc./Interscope Records) returns with her new heartfelt video "I Could Feel It." Directed by Jamar Harding, the black-and-white visual is poignant for the Detroit star as she succinctly details her relationship trauma.
"I Could Feel It" is the first string of videos Ebony will release as part of Mental Health Awareness month. In an interview with Essence, she spoke on the importance of mental health saying: "Everybody needs to work on mental health. You can have the best or worst life, and it's still something we all need to work on. The more we talk about it, the more people will be okay with it because so many people suffer in silence, and they don't feel like they have anybody they can talk to or identify with because nobody is being honest."
The Interscope star hasn't only amassed wins on the music side with the release of her celebrated EP ebony, but in fashion, as well. Riley was a model, appearing on runways and in campaigns by lauded fashion houses such as Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, Bottega Veneta, and more. She even landed a coveted spot in the fashion campaign for Beyoncé's Renaissance album in collaboration with Balmain, featured in Vogue France Magazine last April.
A 10-year veteran of the modeling industry, Ebony Riley has graced the catwalk for top fashion houses and appeared in exclusive editorial spreads, including Vogue France and Harper's Bazaar. But, the millennial covergirl notes, "Music was always on the menu." Thanks to her mother and grandmother, Ebony had an early musical education in gospel and '90s R&B, and traces of such influences - The Clark Sisters, Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu - exist in her own music. "I draw from all of them in my work," the singer makes clear.
