Ed Motta Shares New Single 'Slumberland'

(BHM) Ed Motta presents "Slumberland", the second single from his upcoming album titled "Behind The Tea Chronicles", which will be released October 20th, 2023.

After a five year break the "Colossus of Rio" is back with his 14th studio album, taking us on a journey, crossing musical boarders and inviting you to listen not only to groovy soulful songs but also to dive into almost cinematic moods.

The second single from the album is no exception. "The title Slumberland is a direct reference to the animated movie series 'Little Nemo in Slumberland' which was written by Winsor McCay", says Motta regarding his latest release. Not only can his influence by cinema and movies be heard on this track but throughout the whole album. Regarding the single Slumberland, Motta calls this musical style "Psychedelic Soul". The new track comes along with a special treat, Ed Motta's wife Edna Lopes created a lyric video that draws huge inspiration from Franco-Belgian comics (Bandes Desinées), in this particular case the "Ligne claire" style of which Motta is a huge fan.

Ed Motta, hailing from a musically enriched family, has been captivating audiences worldwide for decades. With an illustrious career spanning three and a half decades, Motta has established himself as a true visionary and an influential force in the Brazilian music scene. From his early days as a keyboardist for legendary Brazilian bands to his evolution as a successful solo artist, Motta's talents have consistently pushed boundaries and resonated with fans across the globe. Behind The Tea Chronicles represents a significant milestone in Motta's artistic journey. This musical masterpiece showcases his unique ability to craft unforgettable melodies and thought-provoking lyrics. Inspired by a diverse array of movies and old TV-series, Motta seamlessly weaves these influences into a cohesive narrative throughout the album, taking listeners on an immersive sonic journey.

Behind The Tea Chronicles features an impressive lineup of renowned musicians, including notable collaborations with both Brazilian and international artists. The famous singers Paulette McWilliams and Philip Ingram can be heard as backup vocals as well as the Czech FILMharmonic Orchestra. Motta's commitment to artistic excellence is evident throughout the album, as he flawlessly orchestrates a tapestry of sound that will captivate audiences from all walks of life. Another key factor of this special recording is the eye for detail, not only when writing and composing the album but also during the recording, mixing and mastering process.

