Erin Rae Shares 'Bad Mind (feat She Returns From War) (Live & From The Heart'

(MPG) Nashville-based singer/songwriter Erin Rae announces that her new live album Lighten Up & Try: Live & From The Heart will release on August 25 via Thirty Tigers. The LP was recorded to Panasonic cassette recorder in Nashville, TN summer of 2022.

Also today, Rae has shared "Bad Mind (feat She Returns From War) (Live & From The Heart)" from the record. This fall, Rae will head out on her Lighten Up & Try headline tour.

The dates will take her across the country with stops in Brooklyn, Denver, Portland, Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Chicago and more. This news comes on the heels of Rae's critically-acclaimed 2022 album Lighten Up, which earned praise from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Consequence, NPR Music, BrooklynVegan and more.

"I've been moved so many times in the last five years by folks sharing their experiences of relating to the song 'Bad Mind' and what it brings up for them," shares Rae. "Singing this song with my friend Hunter in Nashville felt like a beautiful full circle moment for the song & story, both of us owning our experience on stage especially in this state of Tennessee. I got choked up hearing her voice, and I'm so glad we have this recording of it. Sean Thompson plays guitar beautifully with us too. Can't wait for our shows together in October."

On the live album, Rae says, "After a great six-week tour opening for Lord Huron, we came back to Nashville to play my first band show in town since 2019. The new album had been out for about 6 months, and the band was sounding tour tight. I brought this little 90s Panasonic tape recorder my dad used to use for practice tapes for his music, and my mom pressed record. So, she's technically the engineer on the album. I love how it feels! I hear the strength in my singing voice, and shyness in my speaking voice. I felt both ways, proud & shy, which was kind of perfect for the nature of the album. Do it scared! Do it shy. Do it proud."

"I've had the good fortune of opening solo for several artists I really love since then, and listening back to this show really lit a fire in me for the Lighten Up & Try Tour. There is a unique magic that happens with each show, especially in the experience of playing with other musicians you love & trust, and I'm just excited to dig back in & explore that even more. It feels super important to give my fans and myself the experience of this music with the band. Can't wait. Come see a 'Modern Woman'," shares Rae about the upcoming tour.

Rae's most recent release, Lighten Up, found her in a period of intense evolution. Both personally - as she learned how to make small and steady changes to be happier - and musically, teaming up with new collaborators like Jonathan Wilson, Kevin Morby and Hand Habits. The resulting album took listeners on a swelling journey through psychedelia, cosmic country and Topanga Canyon-inspired indie-folk.

Since the release of her 2018 debut Putting On Airs, Erin Rae has emerged as one of Nashville's foremost singer-songwriters. She most recently earned the Jim James Award for most sit-ins at this year's Newport Folk Festival, guesting at sets from Angel Olsen, Margo Price & Friends, Tommy Prine, Slaughter Beach Dog and more. Past recipients of the award include Brandi Carlile, Nathaniel Rateliff and Jim James. She has also shared the stage with Father John Misty, Hiss Golden Messenger, Jenny Lewis, Jason Isbell and Iron & Wine and was nominated for Emerging Act of The Year at the 2019 Americana Music Awards. Now, she'll take her sophomore album on the road again, a 'modern woman' and her full band.

Lighten Up & Try Tour Dates

September 9 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios ^

September 12 - Manchester, VT @ Billsville House Concerts ^ (SOLD OUT)

September 13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right ^

September 15 - Fort Hill, PA @ Deer Valley Folk Festival

September 17 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement ^

September 18 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel ^

September 19 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook ^

September 20 - Atlanta, GA @ The EARL ^

September 27 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge %

September 30 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

October 1 - Seattle, WA @ The Sunset Tavern %

October 3 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint %

October 4 - Oakland, CA @ Thee Stork Club %

October 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Club Tee Gee %

October 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Club Tee Gee *

October 9 - Santa Fe, NM @ El Rey Court *

October 11 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips *

October 12 - San Antonio, TX @ The Lonesome Rose *

October 13 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues - Bronze Peacock *

October 14 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre &

October 15 - Waverly, AL @ Standard Deluxe Inc #

October 18 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room #

October 20 - Chicago, IL @ Judson & Moore Distillery #

October 21 - Chicago, IL @ Judson & Moore Distillery #

October 22 - Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel #

October 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry #

^ - with Bryan Cates

% - with Skyway Man

* - with Sean Thompson's Weird Ears

& - with The Lostines

# - with She Returns From War

