Ex-Dance Or Die Members Giving Away New Darkness On Demand Song

(Alfa Matrix) The two former Dance Or Die members, Wagner and Falgalas, have unveiled their latest single, "Hang On (Winterhart remix)", under the Darkness On Demand banner.
The track is now available for free download on Bandcamp. The "Hang On" ballad was remixed by Winterhart, the duo's neo-folk martial side-project. You will notice that this particular single deviates from the band's usual aggressive electro sound. Download it here and stream it below:
Berlin-based Darkness On Demand has joined forces with Belgian label Alfa Matrix in preparation for their third album, "Digital Outcast", due to be released in September 2023.
Seba Dolimont of Alfa Matrix characterises the song as having "dramatic echoing piano lines and orchestral synth arrangements that beautifully make way for the dark, emotionally charged vocals. The track is reminiscent of the stifling moments experienced during the Covid-19 lockdown and the societal excesses and abuses it spawned."
