flowerkid Releases 'Diss And Disappoint' Video

(Atlantic) flowerkid - the moniker of Sydney-based, singer-songwriter-producer Flynn Sant - returns with his first new music of 2023. The charged-up but still vulnerable "Diss and Disappoint". He has also shared the hauntingly poignant accompanying music video, directed by Alexandra Galloway.
Written and produced with Alex Hope (Troye Sivan, Tegan and Sara) in Nashville, the track hears Flynn recounting an ex-partner who only "disses and disappoints" him. Building upon the sounds and personal notions that he's developed throughout his career, "Diss and Disappoint" sounds widescreen, buoyed by confidence and ambition. The chorus soars, instantly ready for boisterous singalongs, while the verses cut deep melodically.
"'Diss And Disappoint' is a song about a special person in your life becoming somebody else," shares flowerkid. "The little things that made you fall for them in the first place, have slowly evaporated into thin air. They become someone that you no longer respect. A Lot of the time, I feel as though their words and actions follow me around wherever I go, and I can't seem to escape it."
"Diss and Disappoint" follows 2021's revered everyone has a breaking point EP which featured singles "vodka orange juice," "miss andry" and "it's happening again feat. KUCKA." The EP was a haunting and delicate dig through his past. Self-written and largely self-produced with collaborators Nick Ward, Dave Hammer, and Alaska, it weaved striking lyrics through spacious electronics. At times, it collected you in a flurry of dense emotion while at other times, it was so quiet you could hear a breath.
