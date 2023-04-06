Forest Claudette Teams With Earthgang For 'Mess Around'

(Warner Records) Rising R&B star Forest Claudette shares the music video for their buzzing single "Mess Around," a collaboration with hip-hop duo EARTHGANG.

As always, the Grey Ghost-directed clip finds Forest in their own lane. Decked out in a dapper forest green 'fit, they not only croon into the microphone, but Claudette's extra arms hold down the beat on the drum kit and other hands pull magic from the Wurlitzer. It serves as a perfectly slick and showstopping companion to the old-school-infused bop.

"Mess Around" arrived as the Australian-American crooner's first new release since dropping 2022's acclaimed The Year of February EP. The track has just begun to gain traction at streaming platforms. In addition to plugs from the likes of Rated R&B, Australia's The Music attested, "'Mess Around' is slinky, sexy, and perfectly executed by Claudette whose smooth voice makes you feel some type of way in this single."

The slinky, after-hours anthem kicks off with a deep groove. "If I could mess around and see you, I would," Claudette sings over the woozy, multi-layered production, adding: "But the exit's on the way and the writing's on the wall." The addictive chorus showcases the breakout artist's full range and boasts a mesmerizing synth flute hook, which lends "Mess Around" a care-free, throwback feel.

Apart from a series of acoustic releases, "Mess Around" is Claudette's first new song since dropping his debut EP, The Year of February, in 2022. That offering featured acclaimed singles like "Creaming Soda" and "Hologram," where Claudette wonders if They deserve the spotlight he has craved his whole life. Matters of the heart were also front and center on The Year of February.

"Gone Without a Trace" and "Goodbye" comprise the heartbreak section of the EP with the latter making a lasting impression. "You didn't like the way I said goodbye, that's because I didn't want to say it," They sing on the chorus-evoking an often felt, but rarely uttered breakup sentiment. The truth is Claudette has always had an ear for incredible hooks-and a voice to deliver them.

Born in the Dandenong Ranges of Victoria, Australia, the newcomer also spent time in the US throughout his formative years. Captivated by singer-songwriters like Frank Ocean and Moses Sumney, he honed his craft at an alternative high school and wrote his first song at 15. Soon afterward, Claudette caught the attention of national radio station triple j, which led to co-writing sessions with other artists and songwriters.

Now, with "Mess Around," Claudette takes it up a notch with a smoldering single that is destined to make a mark on the R&B scene and beyond.

