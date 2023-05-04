Foy Vance Announces 'Joy Of Nothing' Anniversary Tour

(Elektra) Award-winning Northern Irish singer/songwriter Foy Vance has announced a very special tour to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of his breakthrough 2013 album Joy Of Nothing. Regarding The Joy Of Nothing Tour's first US leg will kick off on September 6 in Solana Beach, CA. Vance will return to the US on January 18, 2024 to kick off the tour's second US leg in Birmingham, AL. Bonnie Bishop will provide support on all US dates. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning May 9, and general on-sale begins on Friday, May 12 at 10:00am local time.
Recorded in Donegal on Ireland's west coast, Joy Of Nothing was Vance's second full-length album and proved a critical and commercial breakthrough for the Bangor-born musician, winning the inaugural Northern Ireland Music Prize. All Music praised, "Steeped in the bold, big-sky expansiveness of the American Southwest, yet devoid of any of its machismo, Vance milks courage and strength from unflinching emotional honesty."
Joy Of Nothing features Ed Sheeran (on "Guiding Light") and Bonnie Raitt (on "You And I"), both of whom Vance supported on world tours, and he also toured with Sir Elton John and Snow Patrol, as well as his own sell-out headline tours.
Comments Foy: "It is hard to believe it has been 10 years since releasing the Joy of Nothing. Thanks to all of you that have listened to it. To those of you that have shared stories with me of what the album has meant to you, oftentimes opening my eyes to sides of the songs that I never knew existed. It's hard to articulate how much it means to have created something that you can inhabit just as well as I can. Regarding The Joy of Nothing... well it still exists and there is joy in it yet...here's to the next decade of 'naught and everything'."
In 2015, Vance became Ed Sheeran's second signing to his label Gingerbread Man Records and he has subsequently released two acclaimed studio albums, The Wild Swan (2016) and Signs Of Life (2021). As an in-demand songwriter, Vance's collaborations include co-writing four cuts including "Galway Girl" on Ed Sheeran's 2017 album Divide. He has also worked with Alicia Keys, Rag N Bone Man, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Plan B and Rudimental among many others, effortlessly switching between genres. Vance splits his time between London and the Scottish Highlands with his family.
REGARDING THE JOY OF NOTHING TOUR - CELEBRATING 10 YEARS
US TOUR DATES
September 06, 2023 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
September 07, 2023 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall
September 09, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
September 10, 2023 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center For the Arts
September 12, 2023 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre
September 13, 2023 - Eugene, OR - Soreng Theater at Hult Center
September 15, 2023 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
September 18, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room
September 20, 2023 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up
September 21, 2023 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center*
September 22, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
September 23, 2023 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre
September 25, 2023 - Santa Fe, NM - St. Francis Auditorium
September 28, 2023 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater
September 29, 2023 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
September 30, 2023 - Austin, TX - The 04 Center
January 18, 2024 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
January 19, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery
January 22, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - City Winery
January 24, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - The Turman
January 25, 2024 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
January 26, 2024 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre
January 28, 2024 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theater
January 29, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - City Winery
February 01, 2024 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center
February 02, 2024 - Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap
February 03, 2024 - Montclair, NJ - Outpost in the Burbs
February 05, 2024 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
February 06, 2024 - South Deerfield, MA - The Theater at Tree House Brewing Co.
February 08, 2024 - East Greenwich, RI - Greenwich Oedum
February 09, 2024 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall Historic Theater
February 10, 2024 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom
*On sale 9/21
