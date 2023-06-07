Gary Allan Receives 'Pandora Billionaires' Plaque

(JF Communications) Country superstar Gary Allan received the Pandora Billionaire plaque after eclipsing one billion streams on the streaming service, Pandora. Alina Thompson, Associate Director, Strategy & Operations, Artist & Industry Relations for SiriusXM and Pandora, and Bekah Digby, Associate Director, Artist & Industry Relations - Country & Christian for SiriusXM and Pandora, were on hand to present the award to Allan during his CMA Fan Club party on June 6th.
"It feels like we've logged a billion miles on the road, so it is an honor to receive this Billionaires award from Pandora," says Allan. "Every night as I watch the fans sing songs back to us word for word, it proves that my music has connected with them, and honors like this show me my songs have stood the test of time with my fans. Thank you for showing up on the road and for streaming my music through Pandora. I could not do this without all of you!
Hitting Pandora's billion-stream mark puts Allan in the company of some of music's biggest names across all genres, from Chris Stapleton to Taylor Swift to Drake. Allan sits in rare air as an artist who has amassed nearly 1 billion streams on Pandora, while also selling nearly 10 million albums, including three RIAA-certified Platinum albums, and multiple No. 1 singles at country radio.
Allan just wrapped his co-headlining tour with friend and fellow star Tracy Lawrence. Never one to rest long, Gary Allan has a string of dates through the summer, including three stadium shows on the Luke Combs World Tour in July, as he continues celebrating his critically-lauded album Ruthless. You can listen to Pandora's Country Billionaires station here.
