GAYLE Announces The Scared But Trying Tour

(Atlantic) GRAMMY Award-nominated, Multi-Platinum-certified, 2.4 billion-streaming artist GAYLE has announced plans for her North American headline tour.
The Scared But Trying Tour gets underway at Tampa, FL's Crowbar on October 17 and then continues through a hometown show at Nashville, TN's famed Basement East on November 15.
Special guests will be announced soon. Artist presales begin Tuesday, June 13 at 10:00 am (local) - Password: TBD. Spotify and local presales begin Wednesday, June 14 at 10:00 am (local). All presales conclude Thursday, June 15 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, June 16 at 10:00 am (local).
The Scared But Trying Tour continues an epic live run from GAYLE, including a series of North American stadium shows as special guest on the blockbuster Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, set to resume later this summer at Inglewood, CA's SoFi Stadium on August 5 and 9. In the meantime, GAYLE is currently traveling Europe and the United Kingdom, with top-billed festival appearances and special guest role on Pink's Summer Carnival 2023 continuing through mid-July.
2023 has proven a landmark year for GAYLE, highlighted by a string of new songs including "butterflies," featured on BARBIE THE ALBUM, Atlantic Records' star-studded musical companion to the highly anticipated summer event film, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.
JUNE
13 - Birmingham, UK - Villa Park ^
16 - Scheessel, Germany - Hurricane Festival *
17 - Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany - Southside Festival *
18 - Landgraaf, The Netherlands - Pinkpop *
20 - Paris, France - Paris LA Defense Arena ^
21 - Paris, France - Paris LA Defense Arena ^
24 - London, UK - Hyde Park ^
28 - Berlin, Germany - Olympic Stadium ^
JULY
1 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion ^
2 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion ^
5 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion ^
6 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion ^
8 - Cologne, Germany - Rheinenergiestadion ^
9 - Cologne, Germany - Rheinenergiestadion ^
AUGUST
5 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium †
9 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium †
OCTOBER
17 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
19 - Houston, TX - The Studio at Warehouse Live
20 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory
22 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
24 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
25 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
NOVEMBER
1 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall
2 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
4 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
5 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB
7 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
10 - New York, NY - Racket
11 - New Britain, CT - Project: Live 2023/Concert Ideas' Conference
14 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft
15 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
^ w/ P!NK'S SUMMER CARNIVAL 2023
* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE
† w/ TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR
Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour- more
Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album - Static-X, Sevendust and Dope Announce The Machine Killer Tour- Foo Fighters- more
Dierks Bentley Seeks 'Something Real' With New Single- Reba McEntire's Inspiring America Appearance Goes Online- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic
Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour
Asking Alexandria And The Hu Tap Bad Wolves For Psycho Thunder Tour
Jinjer Announces North American Headline Dates
Nothing More Announce Spirits 2023 Fall Tour
Periphery Announce Special Bi-Coastal Performances
Loki's Folly Share 'Trickster' Video
Dark Horse Records Announces Reissue Of Ravi Shankar's Shankar Family And Friends