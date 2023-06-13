GAYLE Announces The Scared But Trying Tour

Tour poster

(Atlantic) GRAMMY Award-nominated, Multi-Platinum-certified, 2.4 billion-streaming artist GAYLE has announced plans for her North American headline tour.

The Scared But Trying Tour gets underway at Tampa, FL's Crowbar on October 17 and then continues through a hometown show at Nashville, TN's famed Basement East on November 15.

Special guests will be announced soon. Artist presales begin Tuesday, June 13 at 10:00 am (local) - Password: TBD. Spotify and local presales begin Wednesday, June 14 at 10:00 am (local). All presales conclude Thursday, June 15 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, June 16 at 10:00 am (local).

The Scared But Trying Tour continues an epic live run from GAYLE, including a series of North American stadium shows as special guest on the blockbuster Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, set to resume later this summer at Inglewood, CA's SoFi Stadium on August 5 and 9. In the meantime, GAYLE is currently traveling Europe and the United Kingdom, with top-billed festival appearances and special guest role on Pink's Summer Carnival 2023 continuing through mid-July.

2023 has proven a landmark year for GAYLE, highlighted by a string of new songs including "butterflies," featured on BARBIE THE ALBUM, Atlantic Records' star-studded musical companion to the highly anticipated summer event film, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

JUNE

13 - Birmingham, UK - Villa Park ^

16 - Scheessel, Germany - Hurricane Festival *

17 - Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany - Southside Festival *

18 - Landgraaf, The Netherlands - Pinkpop *

20 - Paris, France - Paris LA Defense Arena ^

21 - Paris, France - Paris LA Defense Arena ^

24 - London, UK - Hyde Park ^

28 - Berlin, Germany - Olympic Stadium ^

JULY

1 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion ^

2 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion ^

5 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion ^

6 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion ^

8 - Cologne, Germany - Rheinenergiestadion ^

9 - Cologne, Germany - Rheinenergiestadion ^

AUGUST

5 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium †

9 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium †

OCTOBER

17 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

19 - Houston, TX - The Studio at Warehouse Live

20 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory

22 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

25 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

NOVEMBER

1 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

2 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

4 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

5 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

7 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

10 - New York, NY - Racket

11 - New Britain, CT - Project: Live 2023/Concert Ideas' Conference

14 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

15 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

^ w/ P!NK'S SUMMER CARNIVAL 2023

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

† w/ TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR

Related Stories

More GAYLE News