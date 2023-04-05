Great American Canyon Band Return With 'Fade Away'

(Clarion Call) Great American Canyon Band are proud to share "Fade Away", their first new music since the acclaimed 2016 debut album Only You Remain. When the band - built on the songwriting of husband and wife, Paul and Kris Masson, with contributions from lead guitarist Matt Boyer - first arrived on the scene, they won praise from the likes of NPR, Stereogum, and AV Club among many others.

"Fade Away" marks their long anticipated (by the band themselves and fans alike) return, and sees them joining forces with renowned metal drummer Jay Weinberg known for his work with bands including Slipknot, The E Street Band, and Against Me!. The pairing builds on Great American Canyon Band's captivating interplay of male/female harmonies within immersive soft/loud compositions.

In 2016, Great American Canyon Band released their debut LP Only You Remain on Six Degrees Records. The album organically garnered millions of streams and Spotify editorial placements, as well as critical acclaim. Throughout 2016 and 2017, the band supported the record, touring the country and performing at festivals such as Noisepop and SXSW, while receiving airplay on notable radio stations, such as WXPN, KCRW and WNYC.

For Paul and Kris, Only You Remain was the beginning of what lay in wait for their songwriting. After two years of supporting the record, they moved to Nashville and went deep into their writing process. What emerged was a body of work that was adventurous and dynamic. The band booked recording sessions at The Smoakstack Studio and began to hear the new songs taking shape. Having only used a drum machine on their debut record, the band sought a drummer to bring their rhythmic visions to life. On the first day of tracking, after two studio drummers auditioned, there was growing apprehension that the parts that had been written could not be brought to life. A chance call was made to their friend Jay Weinberg and within the hour, he was behind the kit. When the record button was finally pressed, what played back through the speakers was nothing short of a sea change moment. What had been an indie band with aspirations was becoming a rock band realized.

Over the course of 2019, the record continued to take shape with Matt Boyer moving to Nashville to be a full-time member of the band. Then in March of 2020, the world shut down. In relative isolation, and knowing the record needed to be fully experienced live, they used this time to continue to explore and realize, without limitation, the record still writing itself inside them.

In the summer of 2022, the band entered Sputnik Sound Studio and began mixing the first single from their forthcoming Sophomore record with Grammy award winning Producer/Mix Engineer Vance Powell. The moment you hear Matt's soaring guitar and Jay's thunderous drum entrance on the single "Fade Away" you are taken a-flight by what the band has created and is now uniquely capable of. The shared lead vocal workings of Paul (Rhythm Guitar) & Kris (Bass Guitar) in their close harmony style singing alongside this immersive soft/loud composition carves new artistic possibilities in the rock, alternative and pop genres. Matt Boyer's lead guitar playing, now a featured part of the band's sound, is a spectacle in tone, dexterity and dynamism, securing his spot amongst guitar greats. And Jay Weinberg, already an established great, creates a drum sound and style as only he can.

GACB's new music was recorded inside of an unprecedented moment and yet creates an intense sense of time and place that feels declarative and triumphant. The songwriting of Paul and Kris Masson strikes an elegant and impactful balance of tenderness and urgency. The themes and ideas are immersive, even voyeuristic. Such earnestness could be an artistic risk during a complex cultural moment, but the band was never after something perfect, only to be intrinsically fallible. They never wanted to lose the importance of what they are as a band whose songs sit naturally beside their idols but are uniquely their own.

