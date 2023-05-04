Gryffin Recruits Kid Joi For New Track 'Oceans'

(IGA) Dance music superstar Gryffin is back with uplifting new single 'Oceans' with rising Detroit vocalist Kid Joi, out on May 3rd.

Following up on previous single 'Dreams', which already has nearly 3.5 millions Spotify streams, 'Oceans (with Kid Joi)' continues the Californian's new sonic direction, diving deep into a world of bubbling synth tones and emotive textures. Featuring a soaring lead vocal from Kid Joi urging us to "jump in the water", the track is a euphoric slice of Gryffin's signature bouncy 'cloud house' sound, backed by a driving uptempo beat and ascending piano chords. Gryffin describes the song himself, "I'm absolutely thrilled to release Oceans. On this record I wanted to continue my return to the housier side of the project, channeling a pure summer vibe and energy. Kid Joi brought such a soulful feeling to this song that makes me feel so happy and emotional at the same time. Really hope y'all enjoy this one!"

Already a hit with fans, 'Oceans (with Kid Joi)' was first premiered by Gryffin at his recent Ultra Music Festival mainstage sunset set, where he played to over 60k people.

Gryffin made his breakthrough in 2016 with two singles showcasing his melodic take on dance music: 'Heading Home' featuring Josef Salvat (which shot to #1 on the Spotify US and Global Viral charts) and the Bipolar Sunshine collaboration 'Whole Heart'. In addition, his 2017 smash single 'Feel Good' - with Illenium and Daya - peaked at #18 on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay charts. He then collaborated with pop icon Carly Rae Jepsen on 'OMG' and young Swedish talent Maia Wright on 2019 smash 'Body Back', both singles that featured on his acclaimed debut album Gravity, before the DJ and producer cemented his superstar status with last year's sophomore LP Alive.

After two recent scintillating collaborations, 'Scandalous' with Tinashe and 'Woke Up In Love' with Kygo, the latter of which already has over 65 million Spotify streams, as well as hit single 'Dreams' from March, 'Oceans (with Kid Joi)' further sets the tone for a momentous year.

19-year-old Detroit-hailing artist Kid Joi is one of the brightest new talents in the music industry right now. Following her previous head-turning single 'Safe and Sound' alongside Reign, her latest collaboration with Gryffin shows off virtuosic vocals of this rising star.

'Oceans (with Kid Joi)' is a wave of euphoria and shining example of Gryffin's signature 'cloud house' sound - sure to be a fan favourite this summer.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

May 18: Las Vegas @ Encore Beach Club at Night

May 19-21: Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

May 26: Las Vegas @ Encore Beach Club at Night

Jun. 10-11: Chicago @ Heatwave Music Festival

Jun. 23-25: Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival

Jul. 21-23: Sepang, Malaysia @ Good Vibes Festival

Jul. 21-23: Jakarta, Indonesia @ We The Fest

Aug. 19: Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop

Aug. 25-27: Reading, Berkshire @ Reading Festival

Aug. 25-27: Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festiva

