HAHA (Maria Taylor & Mike Bloom) Share Debut Single 'Only Gets Better'

(Clarion Call) HAHA is a band born of humans, two of them - Maria Taylor (Azure Ray) and Mike Bloom (Jenny Lewis, Julian Casablancas, Richard Edwards). It strives to celebrate the very existence of all creatures and things: the knowable, the unknowable, the in-between, the gentle, the strange, the dangerous, the otherwise. Whether or not it achieves this rather lofty goal is neither here nor there. This is music, and we are here, and it is fun.
Today the band is pleased to share their debut single "Only Gets Better" which premiered today at Under The Radar. The track is streaming now at YouTube and Bandcamp and will be on all streaming services on Wednesday, June 14 through Taylor's LA-based indie label, Flower Moon Records.
On the song, HAHA's Mike Bloom says: "We came together on what became this cohesive vision almost by accident, after years of being friends. A seemingly endless feedback loop of inspiration followed, and we were jumping over ourselves to get ideas down. These songs seemed to take on their own respective shapes and identities, likely in ways we never would have discovered on our own or with anyone else. This song started the fire and so it only seemed right to give it air before the others.."
"It is a mission statement for a possible future, a toast to the immediate past, and an urgency for right now," the duo says about their first single. The single was written by Taylor and Bloom, and features drums by Pete Thomas (Elvis Costello, Elliott Smith, Lucinda Williams). Bloom produced the track and the song was mixed by Jonathan Low (Taylor Swift, The National).
