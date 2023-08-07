Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium To Be Streamed

(TCG) Fans across the globe will be able to witness the highly anticipated, milestone event - Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium - on Hip Hop's 50th birthday, Friday, August 11th. The legendary, celebratory concert will be exclusively livestreamed via Mass Appeal's YouTube channel here presented by Google Pixel. The livestream will begin at 6pm EST/3pm PST on August 11th.

Hip Hop 50 Live will feature Run DMC's 'Bottom of the Ninth...The Walk-Off' performance, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and Ice Cube. A "Bronx Bombers" set will feature A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Kid Capri. A "Queens of Hip Hop" set will feature Lil Kim, Trina and more. Additional performers include: T.I., Cam'ron, Common, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco and Slick Rick. A "Pillars of Hip Hop" set will feature DJ Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio and The SugarHill Gang, and a "Legendary DJ" set will have Battlecat, Chuck Chillout, Clark Kent, Drama, Hurricane, Mannie Fresh and Marley Marl. Lineup is subject to change. EMMY Award-winner and BASSic Black Entertainment CEO Adam Blackstone, will serve as managing creative music director, along with partner, producer/keyboardist Omar Edwards.

Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium is co-produced by Mass Appeal, Live Nation, and the New York Yankees and sponsored by CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka, Google Pixel, adidas, MLB, Audible, and VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Miami. The live stream is being produced by Fortress Entertainment & Mass Appeal.

