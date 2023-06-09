Honey Bxby Releases new EP '3 Words, 8 Letters'

(Atlantic) New Jersey rising songstress, Honey Bxby, makes her Rebirth/[email protected]/Atlantic Records debut with the release of her EP, 3 Words, 8 Letters.

The 6-track EP merges toxic realness with a vulnerable authenticity only achieved through the vivid storytelling Honey imparts throughout. 3 Words, 8 Letters is filled with femme empowerment anthems and includes three of Honey's previously released singles.

The visuals for "Get Your Lick Back," "Touchin'," and "Trouble" are available for streaming now. The release of the EP also comes on the heels of Honey's performance of "Get Your Lick Back" for From The Block: NY.

3 Words, 8 Letters Ep Tracklist

1. Pussy Power

2. Touchin'

3. Poseidon

4. Trouble

4. Trauma

6. Get Your Lick Back

