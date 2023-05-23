Illenium Drops Stunning Sci-Fi Film 'Starfall'

Cover art

(Warner Records) Grammy-nominated producer Illenium unleashes the dizzying film Starfall featuring music from his self-titled fifth studio album, which recently debuted at #1 on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

An animated sci-fi adventure, the 30-minute movie boasts cinematic imagery inspired by gaming and anime, adding a whole new dimension to the star-studded record. It will prime fans to experience ILLENIUM in person when his tour kicks off at the end of the month.

ILLENIUM's fifth studio album arrived in April and is already gunning for dance/electronic album of the year. It is his third album to debut at #1 on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart, following 2021's Fallen Embers and 2019's Ascend.

The 16-track set includes the #1 dance hits "All That Really Matters" with Teddy Swims and "Luv Me A Little" with Nina Nesbitt. That's just the tip of the iceberg as he collaborates with an all-star lineup including Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Vera Blue, All Time Low, JVKE, and more to take the album to the next level.

In just a matter of weeks, fans and newcomers alike will be able to see ILLENIUM perform when the ILLENIUM LIVE Tour kicks off cruising through throughout North America, Europe, and Australia. "The music, and a whole new live show, should be unlike anything anyone has ever seen or heard before," ILLENIUM promises. One stop along the way will be the biggest show of his career: Trilogy: Colorado, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on Saturday, June 17. There, he will be performing three unique sets over one night. For the tour, he will also be partnering with the non-profit End Overdose, an organization close to his heart.

ILLENIUM LIVE 2023 TOUR DATES

NORTH AMERICA

May 27 - George, WA @ The Gorge

May 28 - George, WA @ The Gorge

Jun 1 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham

Jun 2 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Jun 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Jun 4 - Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Jun 8 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

Jun 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Jun 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Jun 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Jun 16 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom (Trilogy Pre-Party)

Jun 17 - Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

Jun 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

Jun 21 - Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

Jun 23 - Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

Jun 27 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

Jun 28 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

Jun 30 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Jul 1 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Jul 2 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Jul 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Jul 8 - Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

Jul 9 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Jul 13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

Jul 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Jul 15 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Jul 20 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Jul 21 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Jul 22 - Bridgeview, IL @ SeatGeek Stadium

Aug 4 - Toronto, ON @ Veld Music Festival

EUROPE

Oct 11 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

Oct 13 - Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

Oct 14 - Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

Oct 18 - Paris, France @ Elysée Montmartre

Oct 20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ MELKWEG

Oct 21 - Brussels, Belgium @ La Madeleine

Oct 26 - London, England @ Electric Brixton

Oct 27 - London, England @ Electric Brixton

AUSTRALIA

Nov 25 - Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavillion

Dec 1 - Melbourne, Australia @ John Cain Arena

Dec 2 - Brisbane, Australia @ The Fortitude Music Hall

Related Stories

More Illenium News