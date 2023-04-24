Jackson Wang Delivers 'Cheetah' Video

Single art

(Warner) Jackson Wang has released his latest single "Cheetah," following his exhilarating performances at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The track's lively, jazz-infused rhythm is produced by Jacob Ray (NIKI, Rich Brian, and Alison Wonderland) and MAX (Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd) and arrives with accompanying music video, directed by Jackson Wang and Sean Lew.

Jackson achieved a breakthrough moment during his Weekend One set at Coachella by bringing on board R&B sensation Ciara for an unexpected performance of "Slow" and joining her for a performance of "1, 2, Step." The collaboration garnered high praise from Rolling Stone called it "the surprise duo we never knew we needed." Following his performance, Jackson trended #1 on Twitter's worldwide trends.

Jackson achieved a significant milestone in his career at this year's Coachella, making history for the second time as the very first Chinese solo artist to perform his own set. In 2022, Jackson was the first-ever Chinese solo artist to perform on the main stage as part of 88rising's 'Head In The Clouds Forever' set. He will return to the stage this weekend to showcase his extraordinary talent as a live performer.



Jackson will kick-off the North American dates for his first-ever tour as a solo act MAGIC MAN World Tour, this Wednesday, April 26th in Los Angeles at the Shrine Expo Hall. The limited six-city tour will stop in San Francisco and Chicago, then wrap up on May 11th in New York at the Barclays Center. Later this year, Jackson will embark on additional dates across South America. See below for a complete list of tour dates.

Jackson Wang 2023 Tour Dates

April 23 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA

April 26 - Shrine Auditorium - Los Angeles, CA

April 28 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

April 30 - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Arena - Vancouver, BC

May 4 - Wintrust Arena - Chicago, IL

May 6 - Coca Cola Coliseum - Toronto, ON

May 15 - Escapaco Unimed - Sao Paulo, BR

May 18 - Movistar Arena - Buenos Aires, AR

May 22 - Movistar Arena - Santiago, CL

May 25 - Arena CDMX - Mexico City, MX

Related Stories

More Jackson Wang News