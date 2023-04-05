Jalisa Rey Gets 'So Personal' With Debut EP

(2R's Entertainment) Rising singer and songwriter, Jalisa Rey, recently released her anticipated debut EP, "So Personal". The seven-song EP, is a collection of tunes that offer a deep insight into her personal perspectives of love. "I am excited for the world to see my versatility as an artist," mentions Jalisa. "I poured my heart into this EP," she adds.

"So Personal" follows the success of Jalisa Rey's recently released singles, "True Colors" and "It Ain't Fair", which landed on multiple playlists across the board. Her first single, "U Ain's Sh*t," was LA Weekly's "In Rotation Song of The Week".

Often compared to Jhene Aiko for her soft tone and unexpected punchlines, Jalisa Rey's "SO Personal" EP is set to captivate listeners and take them through the ups and downs of love, while she dreamily sings about her relatable experiences.

Born and raised in Paterson, New Jersey, R&B artist Jalisa Rey gets some of her special flare from her Puerto Rican roots. Her music is a blending of her passionate personality with the hardship that she has experienced throughout her life. She started her music hustle while in high school and soon after graduating decided she needed to be around bigger opportunities, so she took a huge risk and moved to LA without knowing anyone there. Her mindset is that if you want something done, you've got to believe in yourself and go for it! After a couple of years, countless meetings and sessions with producers and other artists around LA, her debut project finally started taking shape and she signed with D&G/SRG/ILS/Universal. Her anticipated debut album, "So Personal," was just released.

Jalisa's message of self belief, mixed with vulnerability and raw honesty, flows through every cadence with the goal of inspiring her listeners that anything is possible if you stay strong and push past the haters and self doubt, and that dreams can be transformed into reality if you stick to it and do the hard work.

