Janelle Monae Expands Age of Pleasure Tour

(Atlantic) Janelle Monae has expanded her blockbuster Age of Pleasure Tour, adding new dates at Indianapolis, IN's Egyptian Room at Old National Centre (September 10), Columbus, OH's Mershon Auditorium (September 15), and New Orleans, LA's Orpheum Theatre (October 7), as well as an additional show by popular demand at Washington, DC's The Anthem (September 25).
Artist presales begin Tuesday, August 8 at 10:00 am (local). All other presales begin Wednesday, August 9 at 10:00 am (local). General on-sales begin Friday, August 11 at 10:00 am (local).
Produced by Live Nation, The Age of Pleasure Tour gets underway August 30 at Seattle, WA's WAMU Theater and then makes stops across North America through mid-October. Highlights include visits to such historic venues as Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (September 7), Toronto, ON's Massey Hall (September 21, 22), New York City's Radio City Music Hall (September 26), Atlanta, GA's Fox Theatre (October 6), and San Francisco, CA's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (October 17).
The Age of Pleasure Tour celebrates Monae's critically acclaimed new album, THE AGE OF PLEASURE, available now via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records HERE. Executive produced by Janelle Monae, Nate Wonder, Chuck Lightning, and Sean "Diddy" Combs, THE AGE OF PLEASURE includes such scintillating new singles as "Water Slide," "Lipstick Lover," and "Float (Feat. Seun Kuti + Egypt 80)."
AUGUST
30 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
31 - Vancouver, BC - UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
SEPTEMBER
2 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
6 -Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
7 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
9 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
10 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *
11 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
13 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
14 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
15 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium *
17 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
20 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
21 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
22 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
24 - Washington, DC - The Anthem †
25 - Washington, DC - The Anthem * †
26 - New York City, NY - Radio City Music Hall
28 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
OCTOBER
2 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
3 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
4 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
6 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre Atlanta
7 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theatre*
9 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
11 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater
15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
17 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
18 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
* NEW DATE
† NOT PRODUCED BY LIVE NATION
Janelle Monae Announces North American Age of Pleasure Tour
The Allman Betts Family Revival Dates and All-Star Lineup Revealed- Dokken Announce New Album With 'Fugitive' Video- more
Carrie Underwood Rocks Guns N' Roses North American Tour-Avenged Sevenfold Top Rock Chart With 'Nobody' - more
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Three Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Two Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report
Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago
RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs
The Allman Betts Family Revival Dates and All-Star Lineup Revealed
Dokken Announce New Album With 'Fugitive' Video
Duran Duran Precursor T.V. Eye Release Their Complete Recorded History
Breakfast With The Beatles Celebrating 40th Anniversary
Jared James Nichols Announces Fall Tour
Celebrating The Life Of John Lawton Double Album Released
Tommy Emmanuel And Raul Malo Release 'Far Away Places' Video
Steely Dan Launch Reissue Program With Remastered 'Aja'