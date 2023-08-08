Janelle Monae Expands Age of Pleasure Tour

(Atlantic) Janelle Monae has expanded her blockbuster Age of Pleasure Tour, adding new dates at Indianapolis, IN's Egyptian Room at Old National Centre (September 10), Columbus, OH's Mershon Auditorium (September 15), and New Orleans, LA's Orpheum Theatre (October 7), as well as an additional show by popular demand at Washington, DC's The Anthem (September 25).

Artist presales begin Tuesday, August 8 at 10:00 am (local). All other presales begin Wednesday, August 9 at 10:00 am (local). General on-sales begin Friday, August 11 at 10:00 am (local).

Produced by Live Nation, The Age of Pleasure Tour gets underway August 30 at Seattle, WA's WAMU Theater and then makes stops across North America through mid-October. Highlights include visits to such historic venues as Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (September 7), Toronto, ON's Massey Hall (September 21, 22), New York City's Radio City Music Hall (September 26), Atlanta, GA's Fox Theatre (October 6), and San Francisco, CA's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (October 17).

The Age of Pleasure Tour celebrates Monae's critically acclaimed new album, THE AGE OF PLEASURE, available now via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records HERE. Executive produced by Janelle Monae, Nate Wonder, Chuck Lightning, and Sean "Diddy" Combs, THE AGE OF PLEASURE includes such scintillating new singles as "Water Slide," "Lipstick Lover," and "Float (Feat. Seun Kuti + Egypt 80)."

AUGUST

30 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

31 - Vancouver, BC - UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

SEPTEMBER

2 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

6 -Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

7 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

10 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

11 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

13 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

14 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

15 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium *

17 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

20 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

21 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

22 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

24 - Washington, DC - The Anthem †

25 - Washington, DC - The Anthem * †

26 - New York City, NY - Radio City Music Hall

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

OCTOBER

2 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

3 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

4 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

6 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre Atlanta

7 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theatre*

9 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

11 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

17 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

18 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

* NEW DATE

† NOT PRODUCED BY LIVE NATION

