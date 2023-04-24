Jessie Ware Announces North American Tour

(Interscope) This fall, UK pop star Jessie Ware crosses the pond for a North American headline tour. She'll be bringing her sensual, euphoric disco to several venues - including Chicago's The Vic (October 5), Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium (October 10), New York City's Terminal 5 (October 19), and more. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, April 28, at 10 am local time.
"I have never been more ready to tour an album!" said Jessie. "Touring my last album was the biggest thrill for me...the dancing, the choreography, I loved it all. The That! Feels Good! tour will be a continuation of that...but even bigger, even better, and even more dancing and a whole lot more of YOU!! Tickets go on sale this Friday, with pre-sales earlier in the week. Buy a ticket, it will feel good"
The tour announcement arrives just days before the Mercury Prize and 6-time BRIT-nominated singer/songwriter returns with her phenomenal new album, That! Feels Good! on April 28. The wait has been long but worth it, stretching back to last year's Glastonbury festival, where she debuted commanding lead single "Free Yourself." The feelgood anthem earned callouts from outlets including The New York Times, Pitchfork, Consequence of Sound, and NPR Music, who called it "the soundtrack of the best party you'll find this summer." Since then, Ware has upped the anticipation with subsequent singles "Pearls"-a belter inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn "Champagne" King, Teena Marie, and Chaka Khan-and "Begin Again," which was one of the first songs written for the album.
JESSIE WARE TOUR DATES
October 5 - Chicago - The Vic
October 10 - Los Angeles - Hollywood Palladium
October 11 - San Francisco - Regency Ballroom
October 16 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
October 19 - Philadelphia - Union Transfer
October 20 - New York - Terminal 5
October 23 - Toronto - Rebel Entertainment Complex
November 10 - Manchester - Victoria Warehouse
November 13 - Glasgow - Barrowlands
November 17 - London - Alexandra Palace
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' Dates- Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed On Airplane- Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5- more
Metallica Top UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years- Iron Maiden Announce New Tour Dates- Pink Floyd Stream Video Replay Of Solar Eclipse Event- more
Roger Waters' The Lockdown Sessions Coming To CD and Vinyl- Metallica Get Animated For Room Of Mirrors Video- Rolling Stones- more
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' Dates Announced
Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed On Airplane And Sat Out Santiago Concert
Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5
Falling in Reverse Forced To Cancel Two Performances Due To Vocal Issues
Metallica Top US Album Sales Charts With '72 Seasons'
Joe Bonamassa Announce U.S. Fall Tour
George Lynch Explains Roadblock To Dokken Reunion
Obituary 'Dying of Everything' With New Video