Jessie Ware Announces North American Tour

Tour poster

(Interscope) This fall, UK pop star Jessie Ware crosses the pond for a North American headline tour. She'll be bringing her sensual, euphoric disco to several venues - including Chicago's The Vic (October 5), Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium (October 10), New York City's Terminal 5 (October 19), and more. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, April 28, at 10 am local time.

"I have never been more ready to tour an album!" said Jessie. "Touring my last album was the biggest thrill for me...the dancing, the choreography, I loved it all. The That! Feels Good! tour will be a continuation of that...but even bigger, even better, and even more dancing and a whole lot more of YOU!! Tickets go on sale this Friday, with pre-sales earlier in the week. Buy a ticket, it will feel good"

The tour announcement arrives just days before the Mercury Prize and 6-time BRIT-nominated singer/songwriter returns with her phenomenal new album, That! Feels Good! on April 28. The wait has been long but worth it, stretching back to last year's Glastonbury festival, where she debuted commanding lead single "Free Yourself." The feelgood anthem earned callouts from outlets including The New York Times, Pitchfork, Consequence of Sound, and NPR Music, who called it "the soundtrack of the best party you'll find this summer." Since then, Ware has upped the anticipation with subsequent singles "Pearls"-a belter inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn "Champagne" King, Teena Marie, and Chaka Khan-and "Begin Again," which was one of the first songs written for the album.

JESSIE WARE TOUR DATES

October 5 - Chicago - The Vic

October 10 - Los Angeles - Hollywood Palladium

October 11 - San Francisco - Regency Ballroom

October 16 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

October 19 - Philadelphia - Union Transfer

October 20 - New York - Terminal 5

October 23 - Toronto - Rebel Entertainment Complex

November 10 - Manchester - Victoria Warehouse

November 13 - Glasgow - Barrowlands

November 17 - London - Alexandra Palace

