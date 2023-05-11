.

Jill Andrews Announces New Album With 'Connections' Video

05-11-2023

Jill Andrews Album art
Album art

(Missing Piece Group) Nashville singer-songwriter Jill Andrews announced her new album Modern Age will release on August 18th through Vulture Vulture/Tone Tree Music.

Her first new full-length in over three years, Modern Age is an ode to simpler times, an album that goes beyond nostalgia to veneration of what were to so many, the golden years. Andrews also shared today her new single "Connection" along with the official video, directed by Griffin Davis.

Lush with indie-pop soundscapes and earworm hooks, "Connection" explores the schism between then and now, contrasting today's tech savvy love with meeting someone the old-fashioned way in an irresistible, roll-the-windows-down throwback.

