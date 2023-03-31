Juicy J Returns With New Mixtape Mental Trillness

(Biz3) Legendary rapper, producer, entrepreneur, and Academy Award winner Juicy J is back with a new mixtape Mental Trillness, his first project of the year and his first solo project since 2020's The Hustle Continues.
Juicy notes of the album "Mental Trillness is for anybody dealing with frustration, depression, confusion, drug abuse, relationship problems & more. Im hoping it will help you on your journey to healing".
The album features samples from the late Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo on both "Work Out" Ft Finesse2Tymes where a sample is used from her hit song "Where Dem Dollas At" as well as on "Follow Home Robbers," where her verse is sampled from Underground Cassette Tape Music Vol 1. Features on the album include Xavier Wulf, Aleza, La Chat, and more with production from Juicy J, Hitkidd, Crazy Mike and Gilbere Forte.
Stream Mental Trillness here and see the tracklisting below:
Going Through Sum SH..
Gettin'
No Man - Feat Xavier Wulf
I'm Stressin'
False Reality World
Ain't Cool - Feat Aleza
Drink To Escape
Memphis Made Me
Deadbeat - Feat La Chat
Different Type
Demon of Addiction
No Rapper - Feat Aleza x Slimeroni x K Carbon
Pay Attention
Mental Health Crisis
Work Out - Feat Finesse2tymes
Follow Home Robbers - Feat Gangsta Boo
Juicy's Pain
