Juicy J Returns With New Mixtape Mental Trillness

Cover art

(Biz3) Legendary rapper, producer, entrepreneur, and Academy Award winner Juicy J is back with a new mixtape Mental Trillness, his first project of the year and his first solo project since 2020's The Hustle Continues.

Juicy notes of the album "Mental Trillness is for anybody dealing with frustration, depression, confusion, drug abuse, relationship problems & more. Im hoping it will help you on your journey to healing".

The album features samples from the late Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo on both "Work Out" Ft Finesse2Tymes where a sample is used from her hit song "Where Dem Dollas At" as well as on "Follow Home Robbers," where her verse is sampled from Underground Cassette Tape Music Vol 1. Features on the album include Xavier Wulf, Aleza, La Chat, and more with production from Juicy J, Hitkidd, Crazy Mike and Gilbere Forte.

Stream Mental Trillness here and see the tracklisting below:

Going Through Sum SH..

Gettin'

No Man - Feat Xavier Wulf

I'm Stressin'

False Reality World

Ain't Cool - Feat Aleza

Drink To Escape

Memphis Made Me

Deadbeat - Feat La Chat

Different Type

Demon of Addiction

No Rapper - Feat Aleza x Slimeroni x K Carbon

Pay Attention

Mental Health Crisis

Work Out - Feat Finesse2tymes

Follow Home Robbers - Feat Gangsta Boo

Juicy's Pain

