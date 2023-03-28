Jukebox The Ghost Share 'Brass Band' Video And Announce 'Cheers Deluxe'

(BMG) Piano pop trio Jukebox the Ghost will release a deluxe version of their 2022 studio album Cheers on April 7 via BMG. Cheers Deluxe features four new piano interpretations along with two new tracks, "I Got A Girl," which was released last fall, and "Costume," which the band describes as "a natural fit for the deluxe because it's got the mix of old Jukebox The Ghost energy and modern production and taste."
"We wanted to add tracks to the deluxe version that felt like they were already part of the album," says Jukebox The Ghost about the new additions to their self-produced sixth studio album which is full of catchy and clever pop songs with theatrical undertones. Cheers is an arena-sized, ebullient toast to surviving and thriving in the face of hard times, conjuring up 70's Queen and McCartney-styled song suites, without sacrificing any modern punch. The album sees the band combine their memorable choruses, cheerful melodies, and Freddie Mercury-esque vocals with the hip-hop-influenced energy of Twenty One Pilots, the modern piano balladry of Andrew McMahon, and the joyful energy of Walk The Moon. By almost any measure, it's their most ambitious and cohesive creative effort to date.
Alongside the announcement, the band are excited to share the music video for "Brass Band." "We filled the streets with a horse, dancers, a local circus, a full brass band, a staged car crash, and fans that flew in from all over the country - even Hawaii! - to be part of the shoot," shares singer/pianist Ben Thornewill about the collaborative video whose performers also include volunteers and the local high school marching band. "The video is all in reverse and is filled with easter eggs that reward rewatching and is of a scope that is unmatched by any other Jukebox The Ghost music video."
CHEERS DELUXE TRACKLIST
Century in the Making (intro)
Hey Maude
Wasted ft. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Ramona
Million Dollar Bills
I Got A Girl
Us Against the World
Brass Band
The Machine (intro)
Everybody Panic
Move Along
Raise a Glass (interlude)
How the World Began
Cheers!
Costume
Wasted (Piano Instrumental)
Ramona (Piano Instrumental)
Us Against The World (Piano Instrumental)
Brass Band (Piano Instrumental)
Jukebox The Ghost, who have become known for their fun & energetic live show, will kick off their spring headlining tour on Thursday in Burlington, VT.
JUKEBOX THE GHOST TOUR DATES
3/30 Burlington, VA Higher Ground
3/31 Boston, MA Royale
4/1 Portland, ME Portland House of Music
4/3 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground
4/4 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
4/6 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater
4/7 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom
4/8 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
4/10 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue Theatre
4/11 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
4/12 Cincinnati, OH Woodward Theater
4/13 Louisville, KY The Whirling Tiger
4/15 Houston, TX Love Street Music Festival
