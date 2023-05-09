Kamauu Announces Lacuna In The House Of Mirrors Tour

(Atlantic) Kamauu has announced his first-ever headlining tour, the LACUNA in The House Of Mirrors Tour. Last month KAMAUU released his debut album, LACUNA in The House Of Mirrors.

The 11-track album features Grammy-nominated Houston artist, Tobe Nwigwe, British artist, 6x MOBO nominee, Mercury, and Brit-nominated artist Kojey Radical as well as Siimbiie Lakew, and Cocoa Sarai along with production from DJ FU and co-production from Mick Schultz. The official tour will kick off on 9/6 in Atlanta, GA, and span across 12 cities before wrapping in San Francisco, CA on 9/27. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am local time.

Since the release of his debut album, KAMAUU has shown no signs of slowing down, launching a short series of intimate sets between New York's DUMBO House and LA's SOHO House Warehouse. He celebrated the release of LACUNA in The House Of Mirrors with his performance at this year's Something In The Water Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.

The inventive artist will continue his streak of performances with an upcoming appearance at the Sound Music Festival in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, May 20th.

KAMAUU also recently launched a capsule collection with the fashion house, Error NYC. Deemed "an attractive collection of useful things to wear," the collection titled "Waya," premiered this past Saturday. In addition to premiering the items, KAMAUU performed a short loop pedal piece and walked the runway.

LACUNA IN THE HOUSE OF MIRRORS TOUR

SEPTEMBER

6 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

9 - New York, NY - Racket

12 - Washington, D.C. - DC9

13 - Boston, MA - Middle East

15 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground

17 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

20 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

23 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Echo

27 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar

