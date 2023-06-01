Kaytranada to Headline Milk + Cookies Festival

(PR) On Friday, June 2, prepare to embark on an extraordinary journey as Milk + Cookies Festival partners with RenderATL to bring forth an enchanting fusion of curated music and delectable delights. Set against the captivating backdrop of the Historic Old Fourth Ward Park, nestled along the Beltline in the heart of Atlanta, this dessert-themed music festival promises an experience that will tantalize the senses and leave an indelible mark on the diverse palette of the city.

With its spotlight firmly fixed on the remarkable talent of headliner Kaytranada, a visionary artist hailing from Canada, the festival will serve as a gathering ground for 5,000 attendees. Kaytranada's mesmerizing sounds, interwoven with the local brilliance of supporting acts, will resonate through the park, enchanting all who gather. As a delightful complement to the musical spectacle, guests will have the pleasure of indulging in culinary creations from some of Atlanta's finest eateries, including the renowned Slutty Vegan, among others. Like the perfect pairing of milk and cookies, this harmonious convergence of musical genres, delectable food offerings, and creative activities promises an enchanting and blissful experience for festival-goers aged 18-38.

The festival, which is being held in collaboration with RenderATL, the esteemed conference that unites tech enthusiasts worldwide, is delighted to unveil Kaytranada as the maestro of this year's musical lineup. Fueling this awe-inspiring performance is Milk & Cookies, an acclaimed entertainment company renowned for crafting immersive experiences through the seamless fusion of music and gastronomy.

"Our objective is to always provide a safe, inclusive, diverse and fun space for people to connect, dance, and experience new music, that's the basis in which we've built our community in Atlanta, said Chase Freeman, Director of Marketing and Communications for Milk & Cookies. "We have a keen sense of what our community needs, and we curate our lineups to satisfy the eclectic palette of ATL, bridging culture through music."

Renowned for his distinct blend of hip-hop, R&B, and electronic music, Kaytranada has ascended to the zenith of the music industry as one of its most coveted performers. The accolades he has garnered, including a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2021, bear testament to his prodigious talent. With an innovative sound that has earned him critical acclaim and a devoted following, Kaytranada is the quintessential choice to grace the headlining position at Milk & Cookies Festival and RenderATL.

Jhordan Gibbs, Director of Artist and Sponsor Relations at Milk & Cookies, exuded enthusiasm about the partnership with RenderATL, remarking, "We are thrilled to collaborate with RenderATL in bringing Kaytranada to the stage. Our shared objective is to curate an experience that merges enjoyment with engagement, and we firmly believe that Kaytranada's music, complemented by our unique entertainment approach, will generate an unforgettable evening."

Milk & Cookies, the masterminds behind this extraordinary performance, are revered for their distinct approach to live entertainment and music festivals. Their expertise lies in crafting sensory experiences that seamlessly meld the realms of food and music, leaving an indelible imprint on attendees' memories. The company recently announced its evolution into a full-service agency, expanding its capabilities beyond concert touring and festival production. The company's transformation comes as a strategic response to the evolving needs of the entertainment industry and its clients.

For more information and for tickets, go here.

