Kim McLean Announces 'A Song & A Prayer' Album

(CEG) A Song & A Prayer, a collection of devotions written by Country Music Hall of Fame member Loretta Lynn and Grammy nominated and Dove award-winning singer-songwriter, Kim McLean was released in May and hit the top of several Amazon charts. McLean put 10 of those selections to music, and her A Song & Prayer album will be released by BFD/Audium on Friday, August 25, 2023.

"I made this album to invite our friends and fans into a conversation," said Kim. "It's my heart; it's Loretta's heart. That's how these songs were born. Loretta and I sang these songs together for the sheer joy of it as we wrote them. Now it's time to share them with the world. I hope this very special project honors the beautiful legacy of Loretta Lynn."

Kim, who has had her songs recorded by Tim McGraw, Trisha Yearwood, Lee Ann Womack and others, wrote nine of the 10 cuts on A Song & A Prayer with the Queen of Country Music and was the solo writer on "Angel In The Stone." She also produced the album. The first single, "Long Time Leavin'," was recently released to Country radio and streaming services.

The two like-minded ladies first met in 2018 at a writer's night in Nashville. Loretta invited Kim, who is also an ordained minister, to her house not to write initially, but to pray. They bonded over music, God, songs and songwriting. Over the next two years, their conversations turned into songs which later transformed into devotionals and the A Song & A Prayer book.

A Song & A Prayer

Track Listing

(All Songs Written by Loretta Lynn and Kim McLean, except "Angel In The Stone" written by Kim McLean)

1. "A Song & A Prayer"

2. "God Has a Heart Too"

3. "Better Way to Say Goodbye"

4. "God Never Gave Up On Me"

5. "Long Time Leavin'"

6. "Somebody Else Pray"

7. "The Best Thing That Ever Happened"

8. "The World Is In God's Hands"

9. "My Best Friend"

10. "Angel In The Stone"

