King Calaway Stream New Song 'The Other Half'

(EBM) Stoney Creek Records' King Calaway is one month closer to the release of the group's August 4 album, Tennessee's Waiting, with the final taste of what's to come from the 16-track project arriving today: "The Other Half."

Written by King Calaway guitarist and co-lead vocalist Chad Jervis alongside Phil Barton and Seth Mosley, "The Other Half" appears on the group's first full-length album in nearly four years. It's a story of a partially healed heart, half stuck on a love that once was.

"I think we've all had someone in our lives that we've thought we've moved on from, but a part of us was still holding on for dear life. 'The Other Half' is about that feeling," shares Jervis. "Recording this one came so naturally because we knew how we wanted it to sound from the start. Combining our influences of bands like the Eagles to adding big guitar solos and a wall of harmonies and acoustic guitars, we wanted to do the most we could on this one and just have fun. I think you can hear that on the record."

"We are so proud of how 'The Other Half' turned out and just excited it's finally out. And to be able to play it live for people opening for The Zac Brown Band is truly a dream come true," adds King Calaway drummer Chris Deaton.

Featuring collaborations with GRAMMY nominee Marcus King, ACM winner Hailey Whitters and Zac Brown on the previously released track, "When I Get Home" - declared a "star-making release" by Billboard - their forthcoming sophomore album showcases smooth vocals and cross genre appeal.

Reflecting on how the album came together, King Calaway lead guitarist Caleb Miller said, "Tennessee's Waiting is our first full-length project in nearly four years, and we feel so grateful to have created it not only alongside each other as a band, but with some of our closest friends and mentors. To get the opportunity to take the music from the studio to playing it live on tour with Zac Brown Band has been incredible and we can't wait for more fans to hear it."

In fact, the bond was so strong that following their time in the studio the group landed an opening slot on Zac Brown Band's 2023 From the Fire Tour. "I recognized the talent this young group has and when we started working in the studio, so much more unfolded," Brown previously shared with PEOPLE. "I believe in these guys. When [producer] Keith Stegall bet on me and helped me make my first album, that was the launch of my career," continuing, "it's great to be able to give [that same opportunity] back."

Tennessee's Waiting track listing:

1. Best Thing About Me Now (Simon Dumas, Dave Cohen, Shane Stevens, Brandon Day)

2. Let It Flow (feat. Hailey Whitters) (Connor Smith, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jonathan Singleton)

3. High Cost of Loving You (Jaren Johnston, Brandy Clark)

4. California Gold (Simon Dumas, Caleb Miller, Kevin Griffin)

5. Denim Jacket (Simon Dumas, Chad Michael Jervis, Seth Mosley)

6. Tennessee's Waiting (Chad Michael Jervis, Chris Deaton, Caleb Miller, Adam Craig)

7. Hometown Night (Simon Dumas, Seth Mosley, Chris Tompkins)

8. Ease My Troubled Mind (Chris Deaton, Makayla Lynn Parry, Bay Simpson)

9. When I Get Home (feat. Zac Brown) (Zac Brown, Jonathan Singleton, Ben Simonetti)

10. The Other Half (Chad Michael Jervis, Phil Barton, Seth Mosley)

11. When I Call Your Name (Vince Gill, Tim Dubois)

12. I'm Feelin' Good (Steve Miller Band) (Wendell Mobley, Chris Stevens, Neil Thrasher)

13. Dive Bar (Simon Dumas, Justin Morgan, Lonnie Fowler)

14. What I Know Now (Reid Isbell, Jacob Lutz, Daniel Ross)

15. Heathen (feat. Marcus King) (Chad Michael Jervis, Chris Deaton, Caleb Miller, Ellis Melillo)

16. The Dash (Chad Michael Jervis, Logan Wall, Drew Kennedy)

