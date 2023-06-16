Kristine Kabbes Shares 'Beer Bottle Microphone'

(Anchor) Country music singer/songwriter and recording artist Kristine Kabbes recently released her new single "Beer Bottle Microphone." With fun-loving and rowdy lyrics like it's been a long week, she needs a long neck, that drink in her hand helps her to forget, "Beer Bottle Microphone" will have listeners boot-scootin' on the dance floor.
Kristine's powerful, storytelling vocals and energetic performances combine her traditional country music sound with the band's rocking guitar hooks to create their own distinctive Midwest sound.
"Dave McAfee (drums) and Dave Smith (guitar) of Toby Keith's Easy Money Band helped produce and write this song," Kristine explains. "My husband and bass player, Mike Dittmer, came to me with this song idea about a beer bottle microphone because we see this all the time at our shows.
"I thought it was a great idea and sat down with it. I had an idea for the melody and a verse and chorus, but it wasn't finished - I wasn't sure how to end the story.
"So, we brought it to our co-write with McAfee and Smith and they were what it needed! We finished the story and completed the song. As we went along with the recording process, we just kept tweaking and fine tuning until we got what you hear now. We are thrilled with the final product!"
